It’s not often you see a 30-year-old boxer entering the early stages of his ring career, and it’s even less often that a boxer tries to go pro at the ripe, old athletic age of 28.
While there are some outliers — Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao being recent examples of high-level talent that neared 40 and were still main card draws — Father Time slows for nobody in a physically demanding profession that sees competitors risk their lives every bout.
But at the age of 30, Attleboro native Bryan Urday is just getting started on his climb.
“I’ve been boxing since I was 16,” Urday said on Thursday. “I’ve been fighting a lot in the gym with other people who are high-caliber, that’s where I really get my background from. I’m 30 now, and I turned pro at 28. I got laid off during COVID and I came in here and picked it up. Now this is the third preparation fight.”
Urday will hit the ring in his third professional fight on Saturday, taking on Nathan Balakin (3-1, 1 KO), at the Sheraton Hotel in Framingham in the "Road 2 Stardom" event, presented by Granite Chin Promotions.
“I’m focused. I’m ready,” Urday said. “I’ve made giant sacrifices from spending time with family and eating habits. I’ve done a lot of preparations for where I am, and I feel like I can face any opponent they put in front of me. I think I can do anything.”
The decision to turn pro was one that was spurred by comments from his former trainer, Johnny O’Brien. Urday said all it took were hard-truth comments to set him on the course he’s on professionally. In his first pro fight, Urday won Match of The Night by taking a unanimous decision in 2019 over Greg Bono.
“I had a previous trainer, he was telling me to go pro, but I never took it seriously,” Urday said. “He was always telling me I had the talent because I was fighting against people who had that talent at an early age. One day, he told me I was wasted talent, but he told me in a good way. I understood that at the time, but that comment bothered me. I turned pro to prove a point and I won (my first fight) and got Fight of The Night at the Encore Casino.”
Full Court Press publicist Bob Trieger said its uncommon for someone Urday’s age to start boxing professionally, adding that while the card may be filled with some boxers just hanging onto their dream, it can be a valuable stepping stone for fighters like Urday who are looking to move on up.
“Most of the (fighters) on this card are either guys that are past their prime or guys coming up, trying to prove themselves,” Trieger said. “The uniqueness of the fight Urday is in is that he’d really be in the co-feature for any event, never mind a state title. Titles are always stepping stones.
“I saw his last fight and I was quite impressed because I had never heard of him. (Thirty years old), that’s awful old to be basically starting your pro career.”
Urday has since gone 1-1 after his debut fight. A COVID layoff came after his first loss, a first-round knockout two months after his debut. His last fight was a split decision win over Julien Baptiste at the Granite State Slugfest in March.
The progress and evolution for Urday over the last few years has been noticeable, with Urday himself pointing to a change in gyms to surround him by equal and higher-level talent to not just make him a better boxer, but a better person as well.
“I think I’ve leveled up,” he said. “I moved to a gym where we get 1-on-1 training constantly. We’re fighting with other high-caliber people all the time. It makes you progress and elevate yourself as a person and as a boxer. I feel great.”
His next fight poses a new challenge, battling Nathan Balakin this weekend at "Road 2 Stardom" for the Massachusetts welterweight title. Balakin is 3-1 with one knockout victory. Balakin, a Lowell native with a home gym in Dracut, started boxing at 20 and is now 28. He turned pro last year.
Urday has reviewed film on him, and feels he’s a worthy opponent. Still, Urday feels he’s a superior boxer and can point out Balakin’s flaws with his self-described “Mexican style” of boxing, where he’s the aggressor and stays on the offense.
“I’ve watched a couple of his previous fights, he’s a good fighter,” Urday said. “I don’t think he’s better than me. Not to show him disrespect or anything, but this is boxing. He’s a good fighter, but I feel I have better talent, trainer, better everything. I feel like this is my moment.”
Doors for the boxing doubleheader will open Saturday at 1 p.m. Ticket range from $45 (general admission), $60 (ringside) and $750 (table of 10) during the day and $50 (general admission), $75 (ringside) and $1,000 (table of 10) during the night. The bouts will also be available to steam online day and night via live BXNGTV.COM for $24.99.