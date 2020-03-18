ATTLEBORO -- It all started with Norm Yarworth hitting tennis balls at the Bearcroft Swim and Tennis Club or taking to the squash courts at the Attleboro YMCA.
Russ Yarworth, then a toddler, would tag along and throw himself into the pools at Bearcroft or at the Attleboro Y.
A few years later, he was swimming and representing Attleboro High School, graduating in 1974, being mentored by legendary Bombardier coach, the late Bill Dentch, for whom the aquatics center at the school was named.
Then it was onto pursuing academics at UMass Amherst, where he became a member of the Minutemen swimming family.
After four decades of getting wet on the deck at the Joseph R. Rogers, Jr. Pool at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, Attleboro native son Russ Yarworth is turning in his sandals and stopwatch.
"It's been a tremendous privilege to lead the UMass swimming and diving program, as well as the water polo team through all these years," said Yarworth upon turning in his office keys, retiring after 41 seasons of coaching the Minutemen swimming team and also guiding the water polo program.
"My life has been truly enriched by all the student-athletes I've had the opportunity to coach," added Yarworth, including former AHS standout Owen Wright. "I can't say enough about all the coaching colleagues, support staff, and administrators who have made this the best job in the world."
Yarworth took over the UMass program in 1979 and guided the Minutemen to eight consecutive New England Championships from 1985-1993.
"I swam at Bearcroft, I coached at Bearcroft," Yarworth said of his introduction into coaching. "That was my first coaching job, and look where it got me!"
Yarworth said it was "coincidences and circumstances" that put him on the swimming deck at UMass.
"My summer job was working at Bearcroft and coaching the team there, and then after my senior year at UMass, I did it at Bearcroft again, and someone told me that the Bristol, Rhode Island YMCA was looking for an aquatics director and swim coach, and lo and behold, I got it.
"I worked there for one year, and then had the opportunity to go back to UMass and go to grad school, and all of a sudden my coach, Bei Melamed, left, and they offered me the interim job. So I said, that sounds pretty cool, and here I am 41 years later.
"I've been blessed; the kids that I've had through the years have bought into the UMass philosophy, the UMass swimming culture -- I've had such tremendous kids through the years," said Yarworth. "It became self-perpetuating, you get one kid after another.
"What I was best at was seeing some talent that might have quite of developed yet in high school, and get them to UMass and showing them the way, watching them improve, step into the program, and getting the feel for the tradition and culture, and before you know it we had some kids who became champions."
Wright, the AHS product, still owns the UMass Amherst records in both the 50 and 100 freestyles, while former King Philip High Warrior Chris DiGiacomo is the Minuteman record-holder in the 200 individual medley.
"It's such a thrill for me because I'm handing my stopwatches to Sean Clark, who swam for me and graduated in '93 and has been my assistant -- it keeps the continuity of what we've done through the years," Yarworth added.
Yarworth led the Minutemen to 16 Atlantic 10 Conference Championships, including the first during the 1995-96 season when he was tabbed the A-10 Coach of the Year for the first time on his way to earning the honors a conference record 14 times in a 20-year span. Yarworth won his first New England title in 1996, and the latest being in 2016.
"It is with great admiration that we celebrate and congratulate Russ on his amazing career guiding our men's swimming and diving and water polo programs over a 41-year span," said UMass Amherst Director of Athletics Ryan Bamford.
"Only a small percentage of coaches attain a high level of competitive success and true student-athlete impact during their careers. Russ is certainly one of those coaches.
"He has been a remarkable leader, mentor and friend to our athletics staff and his student-athletes, which has enriched UMass Athletics for four decades.
"Russ has earned the respect of his colleagues as a great coach, but more importantly, as a genuine, passionate and inspiring person. We wish him well as he steps 'off the deck' for the last time and into the next chapter of his life."
Under Yarworth, UMass recorded championship streaks of five and six consecutive titles as it won the league crown 11 times during a 12-year run from 2000-2012. The Minutemen picked up five Atlantic 10 Most Outstanding Performer honors to go along with six A-10 Most Outstanding Diver awards as UMass claimed 90 individual conference titles under his guidance.
"I must thank longtime women's swim coach Bob Newcomb and diving coach Mandy Hixon for all the fun times and coaching challenges we've faced together," added Yarworth. "I'd also like to thank (AD) Ryan Bamford for his support of the swimming and diving program and the vision for the future for all of UMass Athletics.
"I couldn't be happier to be passing my stopwatches on to Sean (Clark), my great friend and assistant. I know the program will thrive and grow under his leadership.
"Once you have a certain type of kid in the program, that kid is who is going to become attracted to by a recruit. When they come and visit, they're going to bond and see how they're going to fit in, and it makes it happen again."
Yarworth admits that coaching the UMass swim team was a bit different than the team-oriented water polo program. "I loved both of them, but that's (water polo) completely different. Was it more fun? I can't say. It's a heck of a sport. Water polo is a game sport, so that there's strategy of offense and defense and getting your correct playing groups together."
Yarworth coached the UMass water polo team for 15 years, compiling a 335-131 record and winning eight Eastern championships -- which earned him Eastern Coach of the Year award four times, while the Minutemen advanced to the NCAA tournament seven times, finishing third once and fourth on four occasions. In 2007, he was inducted into the Collegiate Water Polo Association Hall of Fame.
"With water polo, you have to be ready every weekend, because if you're going to make the (NCAA) tournament at the end of the year, it's about wins and losses," said Yarworth. "It was a different preparation phase. With swimming, you just prepare for the end of the year (conference and NCAA championships); there's a five-month build-up, and then be ready to go."
A 1978 UMass grad, Yarworth was a four-year member of the swimming and water polo teams, and served as a team captain of both squads during his season year.
"I thank my wife Sue (a ski instructor at Mt. Snow) for all the support, patience, and advice during this amazing career and life experience," added Yarworth.
While a Bombardier, Yarworth's AHS swim teams competed at the Attleboro Y before moving into their new home, a pool at the school. Jack Couture was his first AHS coach, while Dentch took over the program during his junior and senior seasons. "Mr. Dentch was a big influence on me," said Yarworth.
Yarworth indicated that the demographics for swimmers entering into the UMass program has drastically changed throughout the years, from being mostly Massachusetts-based with a smattering of student-athletes from throughout New England and the Northeast, to a national and international base.
"When I started coaching, it was mostly Massachusetts kids, and now it's mostly out-of-state and quite a few foreigners," Yarworth said of his roster including individuals from Scotland, Malta, Greece and the Philippines. We have a great school and a great location."
Yarworth had been considering retirement for a while -- "It just seemed like the time to do it, and I'm looking forward to doing some things that have been put on the back burner for quite a while and spend time with Sue. I'll stay busy. I'm going out feeling good about what has been done, not only the student-athletes, but the parents, the alumni, the friends, my colleagues -- they've enriched my life."
