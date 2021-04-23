NORTH ATTLEBORO — Long after the four quarters of football have been played, it is the memory of a lifetime that lasts.
For decades, players from Attleboro and North Attleboro high schools long talk about the Thanksgiving Day football game between the Bombardiers and Rocketeers.
The pageantry, the colors blue and red being so vivid, the sounds of the bands and the cheerleaders, the alumni proudly wearing their varsity jackets, the atmosphere, the buzz before the kickoff.
“That’s what we want to do for our seniors, to have that everlasting memory,” Attleboro High football coach Mike Strachan said.
“All of the history of the games, all of that tradition, it’s something that we deserved to give to our seniors,” North Attleboro High football coach Don Johnson added.
Strachan has been coaching at various stops, including Europe, for 21 years. Johnson is in his 38th season of coaching at North Attleboro High. Both are former Rocketeers, both having played on Thanksgiving Day.
The Century Game, the 100th meeting of the athletically rich communities, will kick off at 10 a.m. Saturday at Community Field.
For once, it won’t be a brisk day in Thanksgiving. There won’t be thousands of family members and friends huddling in the stands, on the sidelines and in the end zones because of COVID-19 restrictions. But there will be football, and the Attleboro High and North Attleboro High football programs will salute their seniors with a memorable and historic game.
“The tradition of the game and getting a chance to get back out here is the best feeling that I’ve had,” said William Runey III, Attleboro High senior captain and two-way back. He’s recovering from injuries and returning to the field as a Bombardier.
“This game is huge for me,” he said. “Last year (in 2019), beating North (13-7) at Community Field on Thanksgiving was the best,” the Clemson University-bound Runey added. “A game like this you have to play at Community Field. There’s no other field, no other feeling like it.”
“This is a special game, the whole 100 years,” said orth Attleboro High senior captain and two-way back Jared Penta. Penta and his brother Matt were both on the injured list during the 2019 season, the first sub .500 season for the Rocketeers in a quarter century.
“Last season, we had a lot of injuries, a lot of things to work out,” the UMass-Dartmouth-bound Penta added. “We were confident coming in that we would be better. Our season is historic itself — for the fall season being canceled and now playing football in the spring.”
North has won all five of its games during this “Fall II” season, outscoring foes by a 158-48 margin. Sparked by junior quarterback Tyler DeMattio, the Rocketeers have a better than 2-to-1 rate of production on the ground (1,161 yards) than in the air (503).
Attleboro enters the Century Game on a winning streak, albeit one game after losing its first four games while not scoring a touchdown with only six points. All told, AHS has been outscored 94-37.
“Before the spread offense, no one would even think of doing those things,” Johnson said of the Rocketeers’ mercurial junior QB Tyler DeMattio, who has accounted for 958 yards of offense, eight rushing TDs, eight passing TD’s and kicked 14 conversion points.
DeMattio is averaging more than seven yards a carry and has had just one of his 58 passes intercepted.
North Attleboro won all five of its Davenport Division games in the Hockomock League. DeMattio’s skills have been enhanced by the return of the Penta brothers and contributions aplenty from Jacob Silva, Tommy Whalen, Alex McCoy and Colby Feid.
“We thought that we had the potential to be a good football team,” Johnson said.
“We had to prove it, the last time that we were on this field, we lost, so there was lot to be proven to themselves and to us. They have done everything that we have asked and continued to get better every week,” Johnson added, noting an eight-point win over Stoughton and a four-point win over Foxboro.
“Our defense has been solid all year long and the offense has gotten better. And we had 11 starting positions in quarantine over the last two weeks, so we’re not sure who is going to be on the field on Saturday.”
For the Bombardiers, it has been “a matter of us finishing our drives,” Strachan said. Michael Strachan Jr. (307 yards on 46 carries, 6.7 average) and Alex Bakowski (204 yards on 48 carries, 4.3 average) have provided the bulk of the offense.
Defensively, AHS has been sound with a plus-five rating on the takeaway-giveaway scale, led by Strachan (68 tackles, three takeaways), Chris Leonardo (33 tackles) and Ryan Betts (25 tackles).
The Bombardiers kept Mansfield, Canton and King Philip out of the end zone during the second half and allowed Franklin just one TD over the final 24 minutes.
“Without a doubt, this is a very special game,” Johnson said of the area’s and Hockomock League coaches huddling to make Thanksgiving Day rivalry games meaningful in the pandemic postponed fall season in April.
Back in the summer of 2020 and then through the weeks of September and October when there were no Friday night lights for games, coaches like Strachan were hoping for some semblance of a season, himself even considering playing such a Thanksgiving Day game on the afternoon of Easter Sunday to, perhaps, best re create a “holiday” game.
“It doesn’t matter where we play, at the end of the day, this game is bigger than that,” Strachan added. “These teams are going to represent the 100th class. The kids because they’ve been robbed of so much. Both communities worked for this, a culmination of a really tough year.
“From the kids decorating their helmets, this is a special game. It’s a big deal when you consider the history of the rivalry. Whether you play it in November or April, it has meaning.”
“This game is all about renewal, everyone is starting to get out again. What better way to do that than between the rivalry of Attleboro and North Attleboro?”
“We wanted to be sure to create a special experience for the seniors,” Johnson said. “The significance of the game, playing here at Community Field where there is such a tradition, the seniors are well aware of it and appreciate the history and significance of being on this field and representing their schools and communities.”
