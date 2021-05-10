ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro Recreation Dept. will sponsor its annual horseshoe pitching tournament June 2 at Lees Pond Veterans Memorial Playground in South Attleboro.
The tournament, which was not held last year due to COVID-19 regulations, is open to men and women of all ages. Registration will be held on site beginning at 4:45 p.m. with first-round play to begin at 5 p.m.
Drew Briggs is the tournament’s defending champion.
A qualifying round will determine the top eight scorers, who will then advance to round robin competition. For more information, call the Recreation Department at 774-203-1889.
