ATTLEBORO — Girls from five to 15 years of age are eligible to register for the Attleboro Recreational Spring Softball League.
The fee is $50 for kindergarten and first grade players, $100 for girls in second through ninth grades.
Financial assistance and equipment is also available. No individual will be denied participation.
Registration may be made at sagra.org until March 30.
For more information, email vpsoftball@sagra.org.
