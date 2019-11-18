PROVIDENCE — After seven surgical procedures, Attleboro’s Dom Machado would love to be on the field for the Providence College me’s soccer team in the NCAA Tournament.
But although injuries took their toll during his junior and senior seasons as a Friar, and his NCAA eligibility is exhausted, Machado still has been taking the field for PC as a graduate student assistant coach, helping out in the daily workouts and now is heading for an NCAA Tournament appearance.
The Friars (14-6) gained an at-large berth for the NCAA Division I Tournament and will host New Jersey Institute of Technology in a first-round match Thursday at Chapey Field in a 7 p.m. kickoff.
Stepping into Machado’s boots on the pitch for PC is another Attleboro resident, sophomore forward Andy Chisholm, by way of the Wheeler School in Providence, who has contributed three goals and one assist in 15 appearances.
While the Friars bid to advance, former King Philip Regional High Warrior Joe Kellett and the Boston College Eagles will host Yale Thursday in a first-round match. Kellett is a senior midfielder with three goals and one assist in 15 starting assignments for the Eagles (8-5-3).
Also representing New England in the field is Atlantic 10 Conference champion URI (14-3-3 on a 10-0-1 streak with six shutouts) making its second straight NCAA Tournament appearance, having an opening round match at Syracuse and the University of New Hampshire (14-1-3 with 12 shutouts) hosting Farleigh Dickinson
“Even from the preseason, we knew that the players that we had were going to be good,” Machado said. “This is a tough team, mentally. Three weeks ago, we were probably on the bubble, not sure if we’d even be here in the tournament. But for us to come around like we did with six (straight) wins, going to St. John’s (in the semifinals) and winning shows what we’re made of.”
The Friars are making their 10th all-time appearance in the NCAA Tournament, and fourth under eighth-year head coach Craig Stewart. The Friars’ last appearance came in 2016 when current (MLS) Atlanta United FC member Julian Gressel led PC to the quarterfinals.
PC finished third (6-3-0) during the regular season in the Big East Conference. After losing back-to-back matches to then No. 2-ranked Georgetown (2-1) and Butler (3-1), the Friars then won eight of their next nine matches before falling in Sunday’s Big East Tournament title match in a re-match with the Hoyas.
“I’m feeling good, I can still get out there,” Machado said Monday during the Friars’ NCAA Selection soiree. “We knew that this would be a good team, it was just putting some pieces together and moving them in the right direction.”
Atop the PC scoring list this season are sophomore Paulo Lima of Portugal (eight goals, one assist), senior Joao Serrano of Portugal (four goals, nine assists), 6-foot-7 junior Davis Smith of Amherst (five goals, four assists) and senior Trevor Davock of Medway (four goals, five assists).
“We came together at the right time, it was not necessarily a surprise,” Stewart said. “We have really good upper classmen to lead us, when you have that with your group, the new pieces that came in, you have a chance.”
The Friars have seven freshmen along with four red-shirt seniors, and own a six-match winning streak that includes three one-goal victories and three shutouts.
NJIT (10-4) earned an automatic bid to the tournament after capturing the program’s first Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament Championship, a 2-1 victory over Florida Gulf Coast University.
“At the back end (of the season), the run that we had showed that we could do it at a high level,” Stewart said. “By committee, we’ve got it done.”
The winner of PC-NJIT will face No. 15 seed Big Ten foe Penn State (12-3-3, 6-1-1 second place) on Sunday in University Park, Pa.
“We had some good players coming in, some grad students coming back and coach (Stewart) does a good job of getting guys to peak at the right time,” Machado said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.