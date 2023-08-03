ATTLEBORO — The South Coast Wheelchair Tennis Foundation of Attleboro is one of 34 tennis organizations from across the country to recently receive a grant from the United States Tennis Association.
The foundation was one of three Massachusetts organizations to receive a grant from the USTA, along with All Out Adventures in Northhampton and South Shore YMCA of Quincy.
In all, the USTA Wheelchair Tennis Grassroots Grants program awarded more than $60,000 nationwide with grant amounts based on each program’ existing budget, along with organizations’ future programming needs.
“The grants are very impactful,” said the president of the South Coast Wheelchair Tennis Foundation, Thomas Dodd. “Especially at the grassroots level ,where it can be difficult to start a wheelchair tennis program and having the support of USTA nationals and the section, their untethered support is the biggest impact to our program. It’s what keeps us moving along. “
Organizations can use the USTA grant money to support coaching, court time, equipment, recruitment and events, including tournaments and camps.
“We don’t have to focus on fundraising so much because of the support of the grant,” Thomas pointed out. “We can focus on getting people into tennis and rackets into their hand.”
The USTA has donated more than $750,000 to various wheelchair tennis programs since starting its grants program in 2008.
“We have been lucky enough to receive a grant several times,” Thomas said. “Probably five or six times that I can recall. I can’t remember a year we haven’t got a grant.”
Thomas and two other founding members of the South Coast Wheelchair Tennis Foundation started the program in 2016 as a full non-profit organization centered around the growth of wheelchair tennis.
“The three founding members had a passion for wheelchair tennis in this area and we decided to take our hobby and what we were kind of doing on the side and grow it to a full non-profit organization,” Thomas said. “Focus on growing wheelchair tennis and providing the introduction into tennis and hoping that we can be a way to get these players playing at competitive levels.”
A motorcycle accident when he was 17 left Dodd confined to a wheelchair, but after having played sports for more than 30 years, Dodd became involved in wheelchair tennis in 2008.
“At one point, I decided that tennis was going to be my next sport,” Dodd said. “I started doing that for a little while and it grew from a hobby to a passion of mind, to growing exponentially in New England.”
The SCWTF provides lessons for all age groups looking to get into wheelchair tennis to help develop their skill set, including offering a junior initiative for ages 5-18 with disabilities to give everyone a chance to play.
“We have so much growth in the pro space that we want to make sure the grassroots space really continues to flourish,” said USTA Director of Wheelchair Tennis Jason Harnett. “The grants really do have an impact at the beginning that could lead to just tremendous tennis careers both recreationally and professionally, so it’s a very important grant for us.
“We look at a junior component as a major focus for us,” Hanett added of the criteria for these grants. “Does that program support junior growth, are they looking to host a tournament, what type of program do they have and how long do they run their program?”
The South Coast Wheelchair Tennis Foundation offers free clinics at the YMCA in Hanover during the winter and summer months for beginners and advanced players. Extra rackets are provided as needed and sports wheelchairs must be reserved in advance.