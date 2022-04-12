ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro Recreation Department is holding its 15th Annual Attleboro Youth Golf Day on Saturday, May 7, at the Links at Mass Golf on Route 123 in Norton.
Attleboro youngsters, ages 6-16, are invited to participate. The event is for Attleboro residents only.
Participation is limited to 40 youngsters. To register, visit the Youth Golf Day tab on the Recreation Department’s website.
The deadline to register is Friday, April 22.
All activities are free of charge through the generosity of local individuals, businesses and organizations. Proceeds will be used to support the Attleboro Youth Center and Attleboro Recreation.
The Links at Mass Golf has donated the course for the event, which will start with registration at 8:45 a.m.
A golf clinic consisting of three stations: chipping, putting and driving will start at 9:15 a.m.
The clinic is sponsored by the Attleboro Area Golf Association (AAGA).
Teachers include staff members at the golf course and members of the AAGA.
After the clinic, participants and family members will be treated to a cookout and free raffle.
Kids can sign-up as an individual or with a friend.
Parents can walk the course with their children or serve as caddies. Clubs are available at no charge.
If the event is canceled or postponed due to weather, it will be posted on the Recreation Department’s website.
For more information, contact Recreation Coordinator Tim Killion at (774) 203-1889 #6 or email recreationcoord@cityofattleboro.us