Attleboro native Davis Chatfield’s quest for the PGA Tour has kicked up a notch as the Bishop Feehan and University of Notre Dame graduate clinched a spot on the PGA’s 2023 Korn Ferry Tour in late October.

Chatfield’s second stage performance ended with a total of 15-under par, putting him tied for eighth in the field with the cut coming at 13-under during a Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying School round at Plantation Preserve Golf Club in Plantation, Fla.

