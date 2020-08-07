Attleboro's Gittle twins set to take lessons learned in classroom, on softball field to BC

Jenna and Emily Gittle have been like no other tandem in recent athletic and academic history at Attleboro High School.
While the twins have represented the Bombardiers on softball fields and volleyball courts, most impressively, they’ve represented themselves as students, citizens and community members, giving their time to any dear-to-their-heart number of need-based projects and fundraisers. They’ve also put in some summer hours working the concession and admission stands at Capron Park in Attleboro.
Both ranked among the top 10 academically with their recently graduated AHS peers with Jenna earning class salutatorian status. So it’s no surprise they chose to continue their education at Boston College, both expecting to participate with the Eagles’ nationally ranked “club” softball program.
“It was the whole package for us,” Jenna said. “It was close to home, great academics and I liked the campus service; I liked the motto, educating the whole person.”
So ever true of the Gittle girls.
They’re the daughters of former North Atleboro High Class of 1988 three-sport star and former assistant coach Jason Gittle, a regional IT director for Penn National Gaming, and mom Marcy, a former volleyball standout at Westfield State, who works as a microbiologist at Sturdy Memorial Hospital.
Jenna and Emily began their softball journey in the South Attleboro Girls Recreation Association (SAGRA) program when they were barely taller than the bats they had in their hands.
They both pitch, which they say is their passion, though Jenna plays first base and Emily roams the outfield, mostly in left field. These trends continued through their youth, club and high school teams.
Jenna said when they were first starting out, their parents suggested one of the girls should pitch and the other catch.
“We didn’t really take to catching, but we have so much respect for how hard our catchers work,” Jenna said. “We both loved pitching and it worked out really well.”
Pitching became the sisters’ passion when they were about nine or 10 years old, Jenna continued.
“I loved it, especially the mental aspect of the game,” Jenna said. “That really stood out for me in comparison with other sports. I was actively participating mentally and physically, it was a nice package.”
They have a pitching circle in the backyard and Jason would have Jenna and Emily rehearse their pitching tosses with the fluorescent green softballs, but the session was not over until a pink softball was thrown for a strike.
“My father used to call it the Ball of Consequence,” Jenna said. “It would typically mean a couple of laps around the house if we missed the strike zone with it.”
As their parents can attest, they’ve lost count of the broken windows, the dents in the walls of the garage, the bedrooms and other parts of the house from softballs.
From the early days at Lees Pond and through fields of the Hockomock League, the Gittle sisters have taken their softball bags to fields all over New England during the summer and fall ball seasons, to New York and Pennsylvania, to Ohio and Virginia and countless other stops on the East Coast.
They’re currently in their sixth season with the Hockomock Rox and their current summer season with the Attleboro entry in the Hockomock Girls Summer Softball League.
With the Rox, one of the highlights for the Gittle girls has been playing on a second place team in USSSA Nationals in Syracuse, N.Y. They are playing in tournaments in Hartford, Conn., Swansea and Bourne over this coronavirus-impacted summer, while a planned appearance in a Montreal tournament was canceled due to pandemic travel restrictions.
If there is a thread through their success on the softball field, it very well just may have been in receiving good coaching through the years – fostering sound fundamentals and development, the essence of a team and the value of mental preparation.
Be it from Bob Woyton, whose daughters Julia and Lora were also of the Attleboro High program, or from former Foxboro High softball great and pitching guru Andrea Bagley and Paul Hebard, whose daughter Annabelle has been a fixture with the North Attleboro High softball program.
“They all care about the game, having coaches like that have made a big difference,” Jenna said. “I put a lot of emphasis on softball in giving me drive to be a more confident person. Especially being surrounded by so many positive and caring peers, players – they’ve helped me so much in softball and my endeavors outside of softball. Being more confident and being on the mound, in the game you have to help yourself out of hard situations some times and having these talking to the coaches and having meetings reinforces everything.”
Emily echoes the thought.
“Absolutely, having good coaching along the way is probably the No. 1 thing that has helped us the most – with such good guidance, it helps you develop into a good player,” she said. “All of those relationships, those positive conversations – I’ve been able to grow as a person, not just as a softball player, but in life.”
Jenna credits Bagley, the former Foxboro Warrior who played softball at Wheaton College and served as Curry College’s pitching coach, on getting the sisters started on the right foot.
“Her positivity and her teaching us the fundamentals as such a young age helped us all these years,” Jenna said.
And the sisters also give much deserved credit to their parents.
“(They have always been) pushing us to be the best that we can be, driven us to be the best person,” Jenna said. “Having my dad as a coach, always caring and always being there for us, he’s always looking out for us and mom is always there catching!”
Emily echoes the sentiment.
“My dad has always been such a driving force for us,” she said. “I remember him always telling us to never take a pitch off, to be focused on every play and anticipate every situation. That’s been so present in my head. And you always have to be focused as a pitcher. We get each other to do their best. Conveniently, too, when we’re playing softball, I could be off and she’s on. Or she might be off and I’m on. You have to have that mentality, to keep yourself in that frame of mind.”
And both being pitchers, the sisters were able to better cultivate their craft.
“Since we got serious with softball, like around seventh grade and playing year-round helped build up my arm strength,” Jenna added. “In high school, we joined the (Attleboro) YMCA so we could work out there and strengthen up. We kind of devoted our lives to softball.”
Emily said “the mental head games” of pitching attracted her to the position, having and fulfilling the responsibilities of having the softball in her hands, with the outcome likely inherent in her ability to record outs.
“Pitching is kind of like a puzzle, it jogs your brain – you have to be mentally and physically active,” she said. “It’s fun with the positivity from my peers, growing up with it, practicing – it was something that we worked really hard at, we were invested in it.”
As dedicated are the Gittle girls to softball, they are as well in their pursuit of academic excellence, which was served by online instruction for the final three months of their second semester.
“It was a little hard to adjust to, but the teachers were trying really hard to make it accessible,” Jenna said. “We were all adjusting to this new method and it wasn’t as bad as it originally seemed. The teachers always kept us in the loop.”
“There are a lot of similarities between pitching an inning and taking a test,” Emily added. “You’re in moment and you have to do your best – the inning is not going to end until you succeed. Starting softball from a young age has taught us how to be responsible, how to manage ourselves – our drives to succeed.”
The softball, the road trips, the attention to detail and academics and community-mindedness have all fostered a maturity that cannot all be found in a textbook.
“Those experiences, we’re very fond of traveling,” Emily said. “All of those new experiences that come with every tournament, the other girls that you get to meet, teams that play different ways and different strategies, you better understand the different game situations. Softball has been our calling.
“The new things that we have to adjust to makes you become not just a better player, but a better person. You become more adaptable, more determined.”
And instead of sibling rivalry, the sisters choose sibling success.
“We’re joined at the hip, it’s not so much competition as it is a collaboration,” Emily said of the sisterhood. “We are best friends, going on our life’s journey, on our softball journey together. We’ve always been there for each other. We have taken so much pride in our school, in our town playing Attleboro High softball.”
