Attleboro's Johnson feels thrown off course after UMass-Dartmouth cuts golf program

Ethan Johnson figured that at this point of the summer golf season, his game would have been finely tuned.
There would have been plenty of pars and a few birdies. His scorecards would reflect rounds of requiring — some 76 strokes, a few more some days, a few less on others — to complete an 18-hole test.
So much so, in fact, that after the fall and spring golf seasons with the UMass-Dartmouth golf team, the Attleboro High School grad surmised that he may very well would have been among the leaderboard during the July 31 qualifying round at the Heather Hill Country Club in Plainville for 60th annual Attleboro Area Golf Association Open.
His summer of 2020 golf resume might have included nearly a half-dozen youth golf tournaments by now, including the AAGA Junior Tournament July 13, and a half-dozen collegiate matches slated for April representing the Corsairs.
His weekly days on the golf course likely would have numbered five or six, including some rounds at TPC-Boston in Norton, where he served as a caddy. He might very well be a contender for the AAGA Open Championship in August.
The harsh reality for the former Bombardier, who will be a sophomore at UMass-Dartmouth when classes resume, was that he was left without a spring college season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He was left without a summer job due to coronavirus guidelines by the U.S. Golf Association and Massachusetts Golf Association that mandate individuals tote their own bags on a course or use a golf cart.
The AAGA Junior Tournament, of which he was a member of the defending champion Attleboro High team, was canceled due to health and safety issues.
And he found out July 1 that UMass-Dartmouth cut the golf program – along with eight other athletic programs – so he won’t have a fall golf season either.
Instead of getting into a groove, Johnson has found himself in a summer sand trap.
“Everyone was surprised,” Johnson said of learning the fate of the UMass-Dartmouth golf program, having his links future land out of bounds. “Everyone expected our regular spring season to be cancelled because of COVID, that we weren’t going to play.
“Then all of a sudden,” he said of the announcement. “I didn’t even hear it from the school or the team.”
Johnson was totally blindsided, as was UMass-Dartmouth coach Joel Baptista when he learned that the golf program was one of eight athletic teams at the school that would be terminated. In a press release, UMass-Dartmouth’s athletic department budgetary funds would allocated within the department and reinvested in the 17 other athletic programs.
The other cut programs were women’s equestrian, men’s lacrosse, co-ed sailing, men’s and women’s swimming and diving, and men’s and women’s tennis. Several local athletes besides Johnson were also left without their athletic programs.
Johnson only learned of his team’s fate through his mother while Baptista learned of the program’s cancellation five minutes before it became public record, Johnson said.
Johnson was one of nine freshmen and sophomores in the Corsair golf program who are now facing the stark reality of having to transfer to continue as a student-athlete or end a collegiate career prematurely and remain at the school.
“The fall (season) was fun and then all of a sudden we hit a brick wall with COVID,” Johnson said. “Then we hit a second brickwall with this, which was even harder.”
Johnson and the Corsairs captured third place at the Great Northeast Atheltic Conference Championship Tournament in October. He played in three tournaments as a freshman – the Farmingdale, L.I. Invitational at the famous Bethpage Country Club (having rounds of 80 and 85); the Southern Maine Invitational at the Gorham Golf Course (having rounds of 80 and 81); and the New England Intercollegiate Tournament at the Captains Course in Brewster (having rounds of 85 and 88).
The Corsair golf team’s schedule consists of matches in New England and on Long Island.
“We didn’t go any further than that,” Johnson said. “We just all packed up in the van for a road trip. It wasn’t like we were going to Florida or South Carolina or whatever. And all of our spring tournaments were local. We felt solid as a team too, we had everybody coming back; we were a wicked young team.”
Now, Johnson is mulling his future, for college and golf. Most college programs already have their incoming class of freshmen or transfer students committed. Johnson is left in limbo.
“My grandfather got me into golf so I’ve been talking to him,” Johnson said. He will likely consult with Roger Williams University golf coach Ed Kirby, whom he met inadvertently at a Golfers Warehouse last year, about different avenues to travel.
“I want to go to school and have golf,” Johnson said. “It’s something to get the stress of school off.”
Johnson began his excursions up and down fairways through the MGA Links center in Norton and developed a strong iron game, his forte. And he has used the same putter, a Ping Answer 2 hand-me-down from his grandfather, Al Matos, for at least a decade.
Johnson would play in a handful of summer youth tournaments and a summer league. But, not until recently has his number of rounds increased.
“Golf is such a mental game and you have to stay focused,” he said. “It’s one of those games that you can’t be perfect. I like the challenge.”
Johnson was the No. 2 finisher at the AAGA Junior Tournament with a round of 75, while also leading AHS to the team title in the high school portion. As a Bombardier senior, he was the AHS’ medalist at the Hockomock League Championship Tournament.
“Now it’s no golf at all anymore,” Johnson said. “All the youth tournaments, down on the Cape, everything has been cut short. Everything is not normal, of course. I hit balls in the yard. If I play once a week or once every other week, that’s about it. I’ve been out of school and out of work, and I don’t have extra money to play golf.
“I might go out here and there, my grandfather offers to pay,” he said.
Johnson qualified for the AAGA Open as a Bombardier senior last summer and played all four days of the AAGA Open. But two mediocre rounds over the final two days prevented him from being among the top 40 scorers and gaining exempt status for the 60th annual AAGA Open which begins Aug. 15 at the Heather Hill CC in Plainville.
“I played all four rounds of the Open last year, but the last two rounds I didn’t play too hot,” Johnson recalled.
With the coronavirus cancellation of the UMass-Dartmouth season and golf courses being closed until June, Johnson fears the additional half-dozen or more strokes that will be added to his handicap without any practice, without any rounds of play.
“I already see it, it’s early summer,” Johnson said of the noticeable difference in his swing and the all-important mental aspects of the game, the shot selections.
During the fall, he said he was playing six days a week.
“To go from that to playing maybe once a week, it takes a toll – especially in golf,” he said. “I’ve been playing golf my whole life – I don’t want it to end like this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.