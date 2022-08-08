ATTLEBORO— Ian Miller, an incoming senior at Attleboro High School this fall, has been playing soccer in his hometown’s youth league since he was a fourth-grader.
This week, however, Miller will find himself on the sport’s biggest stage as he has been selected as a Unified partner from the New England Revolution Unified Team, and has flown to Minnesota to compete in the Special Olympics Unified All-Star Game.
Miller will join 2022 MLS All-Star Carles Gil — MLS MVP for the Revolution last season — in Minneapolis, Minn., as they represent New England at the Special Olympics Unified All-Star Game, which will be played Wednesday afternoon on the same field that the MLS All-Star Game will be played that night.
Special Olympics Massachusetts and the Revolution welcomed 15 Special Olympics Massachusetts athletes and Unified Sports partners, including Miller, to the 2022 New England Revolution Unified Team last Tuesday at Gillette Stadium, where they signed their “contracts” and received their official Revolution uniforms. They were welcomed to the club by Revolution Technical Director Curt Onalfo, Unified Team Head Coach Deb Godbout, and Special Olympics Massachusetts President and CEO Mary Beth McMahon. Several Revolution players and executives were also on hand to welcome their new Unified teammates to the club.
Now in its eighth season, the Revolution Unified Team’s mission is to leverage the power of sports to promote an environment of inclusion and friendly competition. Play Unified soccer returns to the Gillette Stadium pitch on October 1 when the Revolution Unified Team and Special Olympics Massachusetts hosts Special Olympics Georgia before the New England’s regular season home finale against Atlanta United FC.
McMahon, the Special Olympics Massachusetts president and CEO, highlighted the relationship last week and the impact it has on the team and the greater New England soccer community.
“What an awesome day,” McMahon said. “Not only are we celebrating another year in partnership with the New England Revolution and introducing a new group of Special Olympics Athletes and Unified partners, but we are also once again showing New England the true power of sports: the ability to bring people together — athletes, Unified partners, Special Olympics, the Revs, and of course, the supporters.
“We cannot wait to see record turnout at the Unified Match on October first.”
“We are thrilled to join our outstanding partners at Special Olympics Massachusetts … to kick off the eighth season of the Revolution Unified Team,” Revolution president Brian Bilello said. “The passion and joy these athletes bring to every training and match is truly inspiring. We are proud to have them wear the Revolution crest and look forward to another great Unified match at Gillette Stadium when we welcome Special Olympics Georgia to town in October.”
Miller is entering the new Attleboro High School for his senior year. After playing soccer since his days with the AYS town league at age 9, he moved up to the travel BAYS league through 11th grade, playing for coach Kurt Neuendorf, and has played for the Bombardiers throughout high school, having joined the varsity team last year where he plays centerback or wingback on defense under AHS boys coach Peter Pereira.
Neuendorf was effusive in his praise of Miller, who impressed him for any number of reasons.
“I have known Ian for about five years, and he is a very selfless, giving young man,” Neuendorf said. “He has also become a great leader.
“I first met Ian as a soccer player when he was about in seventh grade. He was an average player, but he was very dedicated,” Neuendorf added. “He was always one of the first to practice and gave 100 percent all the time. By the time he was a freshman at AHS, he was one of the top players on the freshman team. He had also become a leader that his teammates respected and listened to. I continued to coach him over the winter in spring seasons, and if I asked him to get a message out to his teammates or to help me get practice going, it was done.
“I am also in charge of the referees for soccer in Attleboro, and Ian is one of my refs. I am amazed at the positive comments I get from coaches when he is their ref, because you usually only hear about the bad games. When I run into the coaches, they ask me to put Ian on all their home games.
“Outside of soccer, he has always helped out as well. Whenever I asked people to help volunteer with lining the soccer fields or helping out with the little kids, he was always the first to respond. Ian also has always been there volunteering out my friend Andrew McKenna, who helps to organize the Heller’s Angels/Special Olympics program in Attleboro with the football program and basketball program, as well as helping out during the summer with special-education students at Thatcher Elementary School.
“Ian is a great person, and I feel honored to have been his coach.”
AHS’s Pereira also is one of Miller’s admirers from the sidelines.
“I have known Ian since he was very young,” Pereira said. “I have coached him at all levels, including varsity the last two years. He is absolutely a fantastic person, a great student, and an excellent player. He has attended my camp since he was in middle school, and Ian is involved in many activities here at school as well as in the community. He is the perfect student-athlete.”
Miller is already eagerly looking at colleges and universities for next year, where he hopes to pursue a degree in Marine Biology. Although this is Miller’s first year playing as a Unified Partner for the Revolution’s Unified Team, he has been involved with Special Olympics MA previously through the Heller’s Angels local program, including this past year as part of the organization’s basketball team as a unified partner. The Millers learned about the Revs program through a family friend who had children go through the program, and Ian tried out last spring and made the team, and subsequently was offered the All-Star game spot.
Similarly to his teammate, Radley Theolien, who is also part of the contingent that will participate in the All-Star festivities in Minnesota, Miller is a big Revolution soccer fan, and he cannot say enough good things about his favorite player, and fellow defender, Andrew Farrell. Miller is excited to represent the New England Revolution and Special Olympics MA at the Unified All-Star Game this week.
“Soccer is my main sport, I love everything about soccer,” Miller said. “Being able to do this with Special Olympics is just an added bonus that makes the experience better.”
The youth all-star game will take place on Wednesday at the National Sports Center in Blaine, Minnesota, at 4:30 p.m. and will be streamed on ESPN3. The Unified Sports West and East All-Star soccer teams, comprised of individuals with intellectual disabilities (Special Olympic athletes) and without intellectual disabilities (Unified partners) will play in an 11-versus-11 competitive match with MLS greats serving as celebrity coaches.
The West and East Unified All-Star teams will also be recognized on-field during the MLS All-Game, which will take place at Allianz Field at 8:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN and Univision.