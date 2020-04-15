GARDEN CITY, N.Y, -- .Attleboro native Missy Traversi, the women's basketball coach at Adelphi University, has been named the Metropolitan Basketball Writers Association of New York and New Jersey. Division II Coach of the Year.
In her fourth season as head coach Traversi guided the Panthers to a 27-3 record and to the Southwest Division title in the Northeast 10 Conference and into the conference playoffs and an NCAA Tournament berth.
Traversi played her high school basketball at Bishop Feehan and then played collegiately at the University of Maine before embarking upon a European professional career.
Traversi has compiled an 83-37 record at Adelphi during her four seasons. This year, the Panthers went on a 16-game winning streak at the outset of the season and were ranked among the top 10 NCAA Division II teams nationally. Last season, Traversi guided the Panthers to the Northeast 10 Conference championship in 2017 and a berth in the NCAA Tournament.
In addition to Traversi being named Coach of the Year, Adelphi senior forward Leonie Edringer of Germany was named All-Meropolitan Division II Player of the Year, while junior guard Katie Murphy was a first team selection.
IAlso out of the Adelphi basketball camp, Bishop Feehan grad Emily Miccile, a junior forward and captain-elect for next season, was named to the Northeast 10 Academic All-Conference Team.
Miccile appeared in every game during her junior campaign, in which she averaged 10.4 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. She snagged a career-best 16 rebounds, to go along with 16 points in one of her six double-double efforts, against Southern New Hampshire the NE10 Tournament quarterfinals.
Edringer and Traversi both join a short list of former Panthers to earn the distinguished awards. Gianna Smith was the last Adelphi recipient of the All-Met Player of the Year honor in 2007, while Heather Jacobs last took home Coach of the Year recognition in 2015.
Edringer left her mark as a senior, averaging a career-best 15.1 points and 9.6 rebounds per game, to go along with a league-leading 69 blocks. Her 12 double-doubles were the second-most of any player in the East Region. Edringer also scored 20 or more points in eight different contests this season -- highlighted by a 31-point effort at Bentley on Feb. 1 -- and led all players in the NE10's Southwest Division in every rebounding category.
Traversi guided the Panthers to three consecutive weeks among the top 10 teams nationally this season and were granted the No. 1 seed for the East Regional NCAA Division II Tournament to be hosted by Adelphi. Traversi, Miccile and Attleboro's Julia Strachan, a junior guard and the Panthers were to host the eight-team regional, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the event by the NCAA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.