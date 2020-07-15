ATTLEBORO — The foremost challenge for Adam Walker was obvious — not having caught an inning of baseball for more than a year since his sophomore season as a Shamrock with the Bishop Feehan High baseball team.
The second challenge was to acclimate himself behind the plate with the nuances of pitchers from Attleboro High and North Attleboro High.
But Walker could not have prepared himself for the toughest challenge of all, blocking balls in the dirt from the pitching staff of Team Callahan in the Attleboro Area Sandlot Baseball League this summer.
Since area pitchers haven’t pitched in awhile, their arm strength and accuracy is not where it would have been had they participated in a high school baseball season. The COVID-19 pandemic took pitchers off of the mound and Walker away from practicing the art of working with a pitching staff.
Two weeks into the Sandlot League season and not one Team Callahan pitcher has thrown for more than four innings.
Starting pitchers, generally, have not lasted more than two or three innings, being unable to locate their fastballs and breaking balls, and often being unable to locate home plate.
That has made Walker’s task all the more difficult.
“Blocking all those balls in the dirt definitely goes through my mind,” Walker said. “You can practice that in practice if somebody is throwing, but I haven’t had any practice since the baseball season got shut down.
“People will throw balls at you in the dirt to get your form down, keeping your posture and not slapping at them. It’s different in practice than in a game. In a game, you don’t want anything to go by you and give up a base. You try to keep every ball in front of you. Baseball is a mind game, so it’s a lot of quick thinking and figuring out where the ball is going to be.
“If you know an off-speed pitch is coming,” he added, “you know that it might be in the dirt. And you have to get used to the pitchers too.”
Without much doubt, Walker blocked no less than three dozen balls in the dirt in each of his first two outings. He has attempted to take down high-flying wild pitches and used his frame as any catcher would as a target point for pitchers.
In the first game of the season, a trio of Team Callahan pitchers combined for 11 walks.
In the second game, a trio of Team Callahan pitchers combined for a half-dozen free passes to first base. Only once in those two games was there ever a 1-2-3 inning with only three batters appearing at the plate.
Wallker started preparing for the 2020 baseball season last fall at the Athletes Acceleration complex in North Attleboro.
“I worked on my skills, staying in shape and weight training twice a week and I did on-line sessions too,” Walker said. “There was a lot of cardio work and core.”
That on-line training continued through the coronavirus closure of all facilities, schools and the baseball season being canceled.
Moreover, the junior year is an important period of competition for being noticed by college recruiters during the high school season and then the summer season of Legion baseball and club showcase tournaments.
Walker is still trying to make a name for himself, to get recognized.
“Leadership and quick thinking are important qualities in being a catcher,” Walker said. “I like to think that I have the strength for it. I do a lot of upper body work, with my legs, to build my body and arm strength.”
Walker has played with the Rhode Island Red Sox, the Badgers, East Coast Eagles and Crush programs through the years and is anxious for the fall ball season and more showcase camps as they become available.
“it definitely is an important year, it’s been in the back of my mind,” the Attleboro resident said.
Over the winter, Walker attended a showcase camp in New Hampshire to acquire some “numbers” for his profile with scouting services. He attended his first as a sophomore at URI last summer to get a feel for the process.
“I stuck with being a catcher, I like being a leader and seeing the field,” Walker said of relishing the role of swallowing dirt and getting his uniform filthy. “All my coaches liked how I was built (six foot, 165 pounds) for it.
“It’s working on my skills — blocking and framing, my arm strength — throwing the ball down to second base. As a catcher you have to work with the whole team, the infielders too. You have to have good communication. I’m always working on my hitting, my coaches always tell me that if you can hit, you can find a spot on the roster.”
Walker played with the South Attleboro Post 312 American Legion baseball team last summer. But when the American Legion program was canceled nationwide, locals programs like the Attleboro Area Sandlot League took root to provide some form of competition for players like Walker.
Walker served in Bishop Feehan High coach Erik Everton’s rotation of catchers in 2019 and similarly split time with Post 312 last summer, though slowed by elbow inflammation.
“It’s been tough because I haven’t caught many of the North Attleboro guys, so I’m getting used to them,” Walker said of digging balls out of the dirt. “It’s kind of just getting yourself prepared before the game. You think about how we can win and the next pitch.
“That’s why I’m trying to get to showcases, to show my improvement,” he added. “Playing in the Sandlot League helps a lot.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.