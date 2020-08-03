PAWTUCKET
Bobby Dalbec is thankful to be taking ground balls at McCoy Stadium, getting his swings in the batting cages and just being able to play baseball once again.
His quest for a spot on the roster of the Boston Red Sox was first denied in spring training when MLB clubs packed their bags in March as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Then his second chance went astray in early June as members of the Red Sox organization were preparing for training camp No. 2 at Fenway Park and Boston College, with Dalbec testing positive for COVID-19 on June 7 while at home in Arizona.
While he was determined to be asymptomatic, Dalbec was forced to quarantine until July 10, then finally was cleared by the Red Sox’ medical staff to resume workouts.
“I obviously consider myself lucky, I was fortunate,” Dalbec said in the McCoy Stadium clubhouse recently.
He is in his third full week of development as a member of Boston’s taxi squad amidst a group of better than two dozen players preparing themselves just in case the Red Sox need help this season, as well as developing their skills for a future shot in the organization.
“I never felt tired, no body aches, I had my taste and smell, no spike in fever, nothing,” Dalbec said of his quarantine. “I was asymptomatic the entire time. Maybe the first couple of days, I felt tired, from sititing in the room — that was from a lack of activity. I felt good the whole time.”
It took Dalbec less than a week to feel comfortable again as a baseball player due to the inactivity.
“It took four or five days to get back into baseball shape, after that I felt good, my legs and everything,” Dalbec said.
Ranked as the No. 2 prospect in the Red Sox’ organization, Dalbec played 30 games with the PawSox last season — 17 games at his customary third base spot, 11 games at first base, and as a designated hitter.
The 25-year-old Dalbec was called up from Double-A Portland in August after leading the Eastern League with 20 home runs (also 57 RBI). With the PawSox he put up strong numbers against better pitching, had a strong on-base percentage of .305 with 29 hits in 30 games) and a strong slugging percentage of .418 with seven HRs and 16 RBI.
At McCoy Stadium, Dalbec is finding his bat groove, facing pitchers who have major league experience.
“Guys are really working, the competitive nature in there, a lot of guys are trying to stay ready,” he said of a potential summons from Boston. “Everyone has good stuff down here.
“I’ve adapted to the schedule pretty easily, getting into routines and not getting lazy about it, being aggressive in how you go about your day.”
Dalbec is a member of Boston’s 40-man roster and considered to be a future every-day major leaguer. He has the distinction of being the only Red Sox Minor League Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year, both during 2018, and was the Carolina League MVP that season at Class A-Salem.
“I’m glad to be working out every day,” Dalbec said. “The conditioning and getting back in shape after sitting around for a while, it’s good to be back.”
The 6-foot-4 Dalbec is being groomed as a power-hitting third baseman after being a fourth-round draft pick in 2016 by the Red Sox out of the University of Arizona.
“I’m not maintaining my swing, (not changing) anything significant,” he said of altering his stance or his hands. “My routine is being consistent, be clean with my defense every day — — moving the ball around quick and accurately. You have to focus in on your at-bats and take care of business.”
Dalbec credits his return to the clubhouse to his self-diligence while he was quarantined.
“I followed all of the guidelines, I followed the rules and self-isolated,” Dalbec said. “The first day, I was a little nervous, but I told myself that I’ll take the necessary steps to get better. I wasn’t careless. I felt good the whole time, I feel good, I’m staying ready.”
Even with the safety precautions installed by the Red Sox, Dalbec is well aware that baseball is second to the health of all of his teammates.
“When you are allowed on the field, you’ve got to take it seriously,” he said. “They (the Red Sox) weren’t going to let me come back if I wasn’t good to go. The staff addressed everyone, the doctors — — they weren’t going to cut corners, they wanted to make sure that I’d be good to come back.”
He keeps his distance from teammates, knowing that they just might be uncomfortable in his midst.
“It’s not just for fun out here,” Dalbec noted. “You want to keep it light and lose, but you’ve got to focus. It would be easy for guys to take the time that we do get together for granted. I’m not going up to anyone if I make them feel uncomfortable. It’s a serious thing and the last thing that I want is for anyone to feel uncomfortable with me.”
