A new page in the professional soccer career of Attleboro native Geoff Cameron was turned on Sunday when he was in the starting lineup for FC Cincinnati in its brand new home, the soccer-specific 26,000-seat TQL Stadium.
The 35-year-old Cameron, a 2008 third-round MLS draft pick of the Houston Dynamo in 2008 out of the University of Rhode Island, was with the Queens Park Rangers FC of the English Premiereship where he made 35 appearances with 32 starts as the club captain.
“Experience, leadership,” Cameron told the FC Cincinnati website of the intangibles that he brings to the third-year MLS franchise in addition to solidifying the defensive back line.
“I still have a lot to offer,” Cameron added. “I’m ready to kick on and keep going.”
Cameron appeared with the U.S. Men’s National Team as a member of the 2014 FIFA World Cup series in Brazil, starting in two of the three matches. FC Cincinnati signed Cameron to a guaranteed contract for the 2021 and 2022 seasons, with a club option for 2023.
“He has been a consistent contributor in nine seasons in England and we believe he will compete with our current players to earn regular minutes,” FC Cincinnati GM Gerard Nijkamp said of signing Cameron. “We have prioritized adding to our current back line.”
Cameron is familiar with MLS, having played from 2008-12 with Houston, gaining All-Rookie Team and All-MLS honors along the way.
After strengthening his soccer resume in the MLS, Cameron took his game to Europe, establishing himself in the English Premiereship with Stoke City (2012-19) and most recently for the past three seasons with Queens Park.
During his six seasons with the Stoke City Potters, Cameron started in 166 of the 186 matches in which he appeared.
During his pro career, Cameron has made 421 appearances, including 375 starts, scoring 18 goals and adding 27 assists across all competitions.
“Whatever I can do to help the young guys, this is a new project — a new beginning for myself and the club,” Cameron said. “We’ve been in touch (with FC Cincinnati) for a little while, I just finished a season back in England.”
FC Cincinnati began play in its new $250 stadium, which has a keen affinity to many soccer=specific stadiums throughout Europe. FC Cincinnati began MLS play in 2019 and is currently coached by Jaap Stam.
Cameron’s match experience on two continents and his leadership endeared him to FC Cincinnati.
Cameron has 55 “caps” with the U.S, Men’s National Team, beginning in 2010. He made his international debut with the USMNT that year against El Salvador and scored his first goal for the American side against Belgium in 2013.
“I’m excited to be here and help the team any way possible,” Cameron said of his first week with FC Cincinnati. “The MLS is getting bigger, it’s been shown (televised) in the UK and worldwide.
“For me, it’s nice to be back, the game has definitely grown — futbol, soccer-specific stadiums has been a huge progress.”
Cameron began his collegiate career at the University of West Virginia, playing two seasons (2004-05) with the Mountaineers before transferring to URI and becoming an All-Atlantic 10 Conference selection.
Cameron became one of the premier American-born players in MLS during his career with the Houston Dynamo. Cameron played in 144 matches with the Dynamo, leading the club to the 2011 MLS Cup championship match against the Los Angeles Galaxy. Cameron accounted for 14 goals and 15 assists over those five seasons.
Cameron was released by Stoke City and on loan to Queens Park, where he played during the 2018-19 season. He inked a contract with the Rangers after that season and made 91 appearances over three seasons with the club, having 68 starting assignments.
FC Cincinnati will host the New England Revolution on May 29. Cameron will return to his Bay State roots when the club visits Gillette Stadium on Aug. 21.
One of Cameron’s FC Cincinnati teammates is Edgar Castillo, who played the 2019 season with the Revolution, and goalie Cody Cropper, who was in Foxboro during the 2016-19 seasons.
“What’s not to like about this, it’s stunning.,” Cameron said of FC Cincinnati’s showcase new home. “It shows the league is getting better. I want to be a part of this, I believe in this program, this club. That’s what brought me here.”
