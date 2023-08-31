SEEKONK — Chuck Barnes decided to hang up his swim goggles following college.
Whether it was burnout or something else, Barnes had felt he had enough of the pressing grind of the Division 1 lifestyle. But after an 18-year break, the 47-year-old Seekonk resident looked like he hadn’t missed any time away from the water this summer, earning him the distinction of being named Bay State Games Adult Male Athlete of the Year this week.
Barnes is blunt as to why he stepped away from swimming nearly two decades ago.
“I’ll be honest, I didn’t like swimming,” he said. “I was happy to be done with it. I was sick of it, couldn’t take it anymore. I trained for the (Olympic) Trials, and then after that, I hung up my suit for 18 years.”
In time, Barnes found his way back to the competitive pool, culminating with his statewide recognition from from Bay State Games.
“It’s a great honor,” Barnes said. “To be honest, I didn’t know it existed and I was pretty happy to hear about it. I’m excited competing against the younger people in my age group, since it’s 35-49. I’m happy to be a part of it and I look forward to going to it (the Bay State Summer Games) next year and, hopefully, keep on breaking records.”
Barnes’ decision to return to swimming came by chance after seeing a record set by an old college adversary who he regularly competed against and beat in his collegiate years.
“The reason why I went back was interesting,” he said. “I was taking my kid to swimming and I saw a Masters swimming thing. I looked it up, went home and wanted to know what the record was in one of my best events. I saw a guy I used to compete against in college had the record. I came out of retirement to break the record. That is essentially why I did it.
“We raced every year and it was sort of a rivalry,” Barnes added. “He didn’t beat me in college, so I thought I should come out of retirement and break his record. That was my motivation.”
Barnes was highly successful in the college ranks, winning Team MVP honors in his four years at Brown before graduating in 1999. He held school records in five different events and was named the Ivy League’s Most Valuable Swimmer over three seasons. Adding to his impressive resume, Barnes was inducted to the Brown University Athletics Hall of Fame in 2006 and was recognized as a Top 100 athlete of the century by the school. He was also just the second Brown swimmer to earn the Phil Moritary Award at the Eastern Championships and holds the most Eastern Championship titles in school history with seven.
After attending Brown, he competed in the 2000 Olympic Trials in the 100 backstroke, 200 backstroke, 100 butterfly and 200 freestyle, placing 12th in the backstroke. In high school, he set Massachusetts records at Boston College High in the 100 butterfly and 100 back, and won six state titles and four league MVPs. He was also named to BC High’s Athletics Hall of Fame in 2014.
Since competing in the Bay State Games, Barnes has won gold in every race he has entered over the past two years. He holds seven records at the Bay State Games in the 35-49 age group, and set five records in the 2023 Masters Swimming competition — including breaking the world-record time in the 100 meter backstroke. In October, Barnes will join the New England Masters Swimming Hall of Fame after breaking 12 USMS records, nine of which he currently holds in the 45-49 age group. He also earned nine USMS All-American honors, five being individual and four being relay.
“I swim in Masters all the time,” Barnes said. “I do most of my swimming in the U.S. Masters level. I swim every day from noon to one, doing it four days a week. I’ve done some rock climbing, which I think has a lot to do with swimming.”
Outside of the pool Barnes, works as the president of a real estate appraisal company. He has a daughter, who took up an interest in swimming, but has since decided not to continue it — which is perfectly OK with him.
“I have one girl and she just quit swimming. That’s fine with me,” Barnes said. “I just wanted her to know how to swim. She doesn’t like it, and honestly I can’t blame her. Swimming up and down a pool all day is really not the most enjoyable thing in the world. She does other sports, karate, rock climbing, soccer, she enjoys those more.”
Barnes knows all about moving on from the pool, but he is glad now that he decided to return to it.