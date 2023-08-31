SEEKONK — Chuck Barnes decided to hang up his swim goggles following college.

Whether it was burnout or something else, Barnes had felt he had enough of the pressing grind of the Division 1 lifestyle. But after an 18-year break, the 47-year-old Seekonk resident looked like he hadn’t missed any time away from the water this summer, earning him the distinction of being named Bay State Games Adult Male Athlete of the Year this week.