What makes folks around the town of North Attleboro proud and what especially stands out among the Red Rocketeer football community is that Anthony Sherman has never forgotten his Big Red roots.
He may be in his 10th season in the NFL, an All-Pro specialty teams player and fullback for the Kansas City Chiefs who is making his second successive visit to the Super Bowl, but Sherman, most and best of all, is still a “townie” — Class of 2007.
And that will never change.
“To have been able to play in the NFL for 10 years, to have been able to play in one Super Bowl, never mind back-to-back Super Bowls, it’s all so unbelievable,” Sherman said.
“I could have never have believed that I’ve been in the NFL this long, this is all just an incredible experience,” Sherman added between practices and returning home to tend to his trio of children. “I always watched the Super Bowls growing up as a kid back in North Attleboro and I never thought that one day I’d be playing in, not just one, but two.”
Shernan was No. 42 as a Rocketeer, as well as at the University of Connecticut as a Huskie and wears the same number for the Chiefs.
“He is what we stand for — a student-athlete who is going to work hard and do the right thing,” said Sherman’s head football coach at North Attleboro High, current Rocketeer Athletic Director Kurt Kummer. “He’s on that Kansas City team because of his leadership and his toughness.”
A football player, a track-athlete, and a baseball player for the Rocketeers, Sherman still carries a Red Rocketeer key chain.
Former Rocketeers’ head football coach and long-time assistant coach Paul Sullivan was Sherman’s baseball coach at the time and watched in awe as a fullback-linebacker was an absolute gazelle in center field at Community Field.
“Not many middle linebackers also played center field and batted lead-off, with the green light to steal a base anytime he wanted to on his own,” Sullivan recalled.
North Attleboro High track coach Derek Herber likewise could not believe the athletic specimen that Sherman was.
“He wasn’t just a good football player, he was a 50-foot shot putter and he had speed too as a runner.” Herbert said. “He was a member of our record setting shuttle relay team.”
North Attleboro High’s current head football coach Donny Johnson was a member of Kummer’s staff and still remembers how Sherman, as a freshman, was beyond his years as a Rocketeer rookie.
“During Anthony’s freshman year, we had a lot of injuries and eventually called him up to the varsity level,” Johnson recalled. “On Thanksgiving Day, we had a comfortable lead and were trying to run the clock out. “We had the ball at midfield and put Anthony in to hopefully get a couple carries and get us close to the goal line — then we could put a senior in and give somebody else the opportunity to score a touchdown, but on Anthony’s first carry, he took it like 50 yards for a touchdown. Turned out to be a sign of many things to come.”
Johnny Farroba was a co-captain with Sherman in their 2006 senior seasons for North Attleboro High.
“He was going to practice in his long johns and practice shirt and everybody was making fun of him,” Farroba said. “We’re getting ready for a Thanksgiving Day game. It’s the Monday before the game, it’s freezing cold out and he’s out there hooting and hollering getting everyone ready.
“He was always focused and serious, but the game of football was always fun for Anthony,” Farroba added. “One hundred percent, he’s a townie at heart. You hear the stories of when he comes back, reaching out to people, who need help.”
Farroba remembers Sherman asking Kummer if he could do kickoffs for his senior year with the old square-toe kicking shoe.
“He brought it out one day and booted the ball through the uprights the very first time and everybody is saying, ‘I didn’t know he could do that too!”
“I remember that game, it was at Oliver Ames,” Johnson said of the Frothingham Park experience. “He put on that old flat=toe shoe, took one step and the ball went through the back of the end zone. Of course, everyone reminded him that there was a pretty good tail wind that day.”
Sherman ran hard those days as a running back and his speed endeared him to making tackles as a linebacker.
“He’s the only kid that I’ve ever seen that got two ‘POW’ stickers for his helmet being on offense, running the ball, running over kids,” Farroba said of the big-hit notice usually reserved for defensive players.
There was the Thanksgiving Day game in which the Rocketeers were comfortably ahead in the second half that Johnson recalled.
“We were driving in close for a touchdown, and this is how unselfish Anthony was,” Johnson said. “The play was for Anthony to carry the ball. Instead, he tells Farroba to switch positions with him so Anthony is the lead blocker and Farroba scores the touchdown.”
Sullivan also saw Sherman in stoic concern in the late innings of a baseball game against Mansfield.
“That was the only time I ever saw him scared.,” the North coach said of a seventh inning situation with the score tied and runners at second and third base. “I approached him in the on-deck circle and told him we were going to suicide-squeeze with him.”
Current North Attleboro High baseball coach Mike Hart, Sherman’s football and baseball teammate, was mystified when Sherman informed him that he was ambidexterous.
“I’ll never forget it,” Hart said of the youth baseball league game in which they played at the age of 13 with Hart as the catcher and Sherman pitching four innings right-handed and three innings left-handed.
Sherman was a stickler for practice, wearing a well-worn jersey with cut-off sleeves and flexing his notable biceps.
“Every day at practice when the sun was out he could be heard yelling, “‘Hey coach, hey coach...sun’s out, guns out!.’” Sullivan said.
Sherman touched the ball just three times as a running back for the Chiefs this season, gaining eight yards. With Travis Kelce (105 catches), Tyreek Hill (87), Demarcus Robinson (45) and Mecole Hardman (41) as the primary options for Patrick Mahomes, Sherman had just one catch for five yards.
Sherman had some hardship this season as he was placed on the reserve /COVID-19 list by the NFL after the fifth weekend game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Sherman did not contract the illness, but was in contact with a contagious individual. Sherman missed three games under NFL guidelines.
During his time off, Sherman likely conferred with one of his North Attleboro High buddies, Tom Howard, who is enrolled in the combined MD and PhD program at the Harvard Medical School.
Ttwo great friends, but two completely different people,” Johnson said.
Another former Big Red buddy, Kyle Hitchcock, attended Arizona State as a student and housed Sherman when the latter was a member of the Arizona Cardinals during his first two NFL seasons.
Chiefs’ head coach Andy Reid and Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy enlisted Sherman to assist with former Pittsburgh Steelers’ runing back LeVeon Bell upon acquiring Bell, helping him learn the terminology and the Kansas City playbook.
Sherman is in his eighth season with Kansas City, after his two seasons in the NFL with the Cardinals, who drafted him out of the University of Connecticut in the fifth round of the 2011 NFL Draft, the 136th player taken overall. Sherman has signed one-year contracts with Kansas City in each of the past two seasons.
“His character, how he reveals his character,” Kiummer said of Sherman’s personal and leadership skills, which have endeared him to the Kansas City football community. “People have known where North Atlteboro is for a long time.”
Sherman is a fan favorite, appreciated as much for his “blue collar” work ethic as his mohawk hair style.
“He achieved the level of NFL player that he is because of his work ethic,” Kummer said. “We talk about family values and we try to re-enforce those values. We try to help some kids learn those values. Anthony came in with those values, he comes from a great family (his dad Anthony and mom Pam).
“The kind of guy that he is, the leader that he is, we’re proud of him,” Kummer added. “It’s hard work, — show up every day, do your job, don’t look for glory. All good things have come to that kid. He’s a great kid, a great guy, a great father. We all can’t be any prouder of him.
“That’s why we all love him, because he stands for what North Attleboro stands for.”
