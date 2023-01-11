NIT St Bonaventure Colorado Basketball
St. Bonaventure men’s basketball head coach Mark Schmidt of North Attleboro led the Bonnies to 23 wins and to their first Top 25 national ranking in over 40 years to reach the NIT semifinals last season, but has had a roster turnover this season.

 David Zalubowski /the associated press

KINGSTON, R.I.

Perhaps no other team among the nation’s NCAA Division 1 men’s collegiate basketball programs have suffered an identity crisis such as the one that Mark Schmidt faced in preparing his St. Bonaventure University men’s basketball team for the 2022-23 season.