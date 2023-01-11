KINGSTON, R.I.
Perhaps no other team among the nation’s NCAA Division 1 men’s collegiate basketball programs have suffered an identity crisis such as the one that Mark Schmidt faced in preparing his St. Bonaventure University men’s basketball team for the 2022-23 season.
“What we have is a roster with 11 new guys,” said Schmidt, a native of North Attleboro, after he had put his Bonnies through a workout Wednesday morning. “It’s the way college basketball is — you don’t build programs anymore. You just build a team for that year.”
The Bonnies returned just an average of four points in scoring from three returnees, and only one, a sophomore with any appreciable playing time.
“What you are going to find is that graduation rates are going to plummet,” Schmidt said of the NCAA Transfer Portal. “That’s what you go to college for — to graduate. I just think that if a kid transfers, he needs a year to adjust academically and a year to adjust from a basketball standpoint.”
During the 2021-’22 season, Schmidt guided the Bonnies to 23 wins and to their first Top 25 national ranking in over 40 years on their way to the semifinal round of the NIT.
An 8-9 record this season following Wednesday night’s 68-67 last-minute loss at the University of Rhode Island has been a significant accomplishment considering the circumstances for Schmidt, who is one month shy of his 60th birthday.
Through the NCAA Transfer Portal, Schmidt added a pair of Boston products out of Dorchester in sophomore guard Kyrell Luc (Holy Cross, Brimmer and May School) and junior guard Moses Flowers (Hartford and Thayer Academy). That is in addition to 6-9 sophomore forward Anquan Hill (Farleigh Dickinson), 6-10 sophomore center Chad Venning (Morgan State), 6-3 guard Daryl Locks (St. Peter’s) and 6-10 sophomore center Max Amadasun (Pittsburgh).
“I’m of the belief that if a coach gets fired, a kid should be able to leave and not sit out,” Schmidt said.
Four penciled-in starters for Schmidt from last season opted out to leave Olean, N.Y., Schmidt lost five seniors, then lost five freshmen and two sophomores.
It is commonplace for players to pack their bags and leave after one season. Bryce Hopkins (Kentucky), Devin Carter (South Carolina) and Noah Locke (Florida) at Providence College, for example, are prime examples of a student-athlete departing, transferring and becoming starters at their new schools.
Previous NCAA rules had student-athletes sit out a year upon transferring. Some conferences penalized student-athletes even more. For example, a Big East Conference player had to sit out two seasons upon transferring to another member school.
Many an incoming recruited freshman is red-shirted for a season as transfer students have taken their spots on the roster. “Not necessarily,” Schmidt said of the circumstances for sitting out a freshman, all depending upon the number of returnees in a program.
‘What happened with us was that we had four guys who were coming back (for the ’22-’23 season). At the end, those four guys left. The guys behind them left, we lost everybody,” Schmidt said. “At the end of April, we didn’t have anybody. So we had to go out and get players and my assistants did a really good job of finding guys.”
The Bonnies have an enviable 7-1 record at home at the Reilly Center, but are 1-7 on the road or in neutral contests. At home, the Bonnies average 72 points per game and allow opponents just 62. On the road, the opposite story is told with the Bonnies averaging 63 points and allowing an average of 71 per game.
St. Bonaventure has been outscored 241-173 at the free throw line with opponents having taken nearly 100 more (343-251) shots at the line.
The Bonnies had an early season four-game win streak, including a 12-point win over Notre Dame at the Gotham Classic on Long Island. But the Bonnies recently lost four straight games – by 15 to Iona, by 13 to Florida Gulf Coast, by 10 to Northern Iowa and by 19 to UMass.
In his 16th season of coaching the Bonnies, Schmidt became the 19th head coach in St. Bonaventure history, taking over the program in April, 2007. Schmidt has become the winningest coach in St. Bonventure history. His ‘20’21 team won the Atlantic 10 Conference regular season and tournament titles, having posted a seventh consecutive season of 10 A-10 wins or more.
The Bonnies have won 18 games or more every season under Schmidt since ’13-’14. Some 25 student-athletes that Schmidt has coached have signed pro basketball contracts.
“If you come in as a junior, these kids are not graduating,” Schmidt added of the academic issues for transfer students. “These kids (transfer) have to become accustomed to what we run (offensively and defensively). It’s unfair.
“The biggest thing is the graduation — the kids lose credits when they transfer. And once these kids lose their eligibility, they’re not coming back (to class), they’re gone. That’s not how it’s supposed to be.”