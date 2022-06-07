ATTLEBORO — Derek Barber captured the 2022 AAGA Senior Championship on Monday with a 3-under-par net score of 66 at Chemawa Golf Course
Barber beat out Bobby Ford by one stroke as Ford posted a net round of 67 with Mark Willwerth third with a net 69.
Christopher Kalberg and Dave Turgeon tied for low gross score with a pair of even-par 69s with Kalberg taking the low gross title following a card-off.
In the 60-69-year-old age division, Peter Gay won with a 1-over-par 70, one ahead of Joe Martin at 71. Third place went to Brian Kidderwho, who won in a card-off over Paul Oliveira. Both had net 73s.
Mark Willwerth captured the 70-79-year-old age division with s 69. Bob Palos was second with a 73, beating Ken Reynolds, who also shot 73, in a card-off.
The 80-89-year-old title went ot David May with a net 75. Jim Carroll was second at 76 and Peter Murray took third with a 77, breaking a tie with John Dentremont in a card-off.
Mike Cosentino took home the 90-plus age division top honor, winning with a gross score of 87 — six shots below his age. Cosentino had a net score of 85.
Low Gross
Dave Turgeon 69, Chris Kalberg 69, Derek Barber 70, Brian Kidder 72, Bill White 73, Bruce Snyder 73, Ken Allen 73, Paul White 75, Jeffrey Horn 75, Sean Green 75, Bill Gaskin 75, Jim Dickinson 75, Dan DeYesso 75
Low Net
Derek Barber 66, Bob Ford 67, Mark Willwerth 69, Peter Gay 70, Sean Green 70, Dave Turgeon 71, Joe Martin 71, Chris Kalberg 72, Paul Oliveira 73, Bob Palos 73, Kenneth Reynolds 73, Eric Schoonmaker 73, Jeffrey Horn 73, Brian Kidder 73,
Michael Marchito 73, John Peipock 74