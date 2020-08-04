REHOBOTH — Tom Gordon was born to be a baseball player.
There are the endless tales about Gordon having a baseball bat in his hands since he was a toddler, hitting a whiffle ball off of a stand with his dad being a former high school coach.
About playing in fall ball leagues, being in the batting cage in the family home over the winter months, playing at so many ballparks throughout New England during the spring and summer travel team experiences that he’s lost count of while growing up in Rehoboth.
The recent graduate of Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High is still swatting the ball around, currently for the Falcons’ arch-rival South Coast Conference member Seekonk in the Attleboro Area Sandlot Summer League.
Instead of tending to duties at first base and on the mound for Dighton-Rehoboth High coach Bill Cuthbertson, Gordon’s senior season was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic and all of his well-tailored baseball plans for the summer were put on hold.
As fate would have it, Gordon instead is now playing for Seekonk High coach Joe DeMelo. And relishing every moment of it as he begins to pack his bags and his bat, heading off to Gettysburg College next week to begin a new academic and athletic journey.
“Baseball has always my sport, even before I was first able to comprehend it,” Gordon said. “I think I was three years old when I first had a bat in my hand. I like, how with baseball, the eyes are always on you. There’s nowhere to hide when you come up to bat. If I come through or mess up, there’s nowhere for me to hide on the field. The pressure is on you, everybody’s watching, but when you come through, that’s the real reward.”
Gordon played for the Bristol County Barnstormers, as well as for the Rhode Island Rays and the KR (Kenny Ryan) Express over recent years as a pitcher outfielder and at first base.
Gordon has been able to play baseball despite breaking his left leg (fibula) in his first year of ever playing football, as a freshman at Dighton-Rehoboth High.
“My dad Tom, III, (then the D-R freshman baseball coach) asked me not to play after that.”
The lefthander instead continued to play after undergoing surgery on his left arm for a shoulder tear in August of 2018, requiring six months of therapy.
He also continued to play as a Falcon junior after tearing a quadricep muscle and developing a hematoma in 2019.
Then there is the story about how he came to wear jersey No. 47. Gordon had worn No. 7 throughout his youth days, but when he joined the R.I. Rays another veteran player staked claim to the number. So as Thomas Gordon, IV in the family hierarchy, he just added the 4 to the 7.
There is also the story about how Gordon settled upon attending Gettysburg College, the private liberal arts college in Pennsylvania that is adjacent the historic Gettysburg Battlefield.
He went there as a 7-year-old on a camping trip and returned there over the winter for breakfast, only as a go-between stop after visiting Roanoke College en route to Susquehanna College for a campus tour. Anticipating major field of studies in political science and economics, Gordon is also a Civil War historian and was overwhelmed with the history of Gettysburg. The Ivy League-like campus and curriculum, the NCAA Division III athletic program and enrollment of less than 3,000 was the perfect pitch.
Gordon played in a pair of Perfect Game tournaments in Connecticut last summer with the KR Express, the academy directed by the former Seekonk High great and Red Sox pitcher Kenny Ryan among a host of other showcase events. “Pitching was my favorite thing to do, but now I like to play first base – I don’t like outfield anymore because making the throws are tough on my arm. Honestly, when you’re at first base, you feel as if you’re part of everything that is going on, all the action on every pitch.
“What I also love the most about baseball is the fact that there is always a chance,” Gordon said. “There’s no running out the clock or taking a knee – the pitcher must throw the ball over the plate and give the batter a chance.”
Gordon didn’t relish the limited chances for learning, during the on-lone academic process during the pandemic.
“It was sort of un-motivating, it was just work,” he said. “Kids in the lower grades missed out of four months of instruction. A lot of my assignments were just something to do rather than learning.”
And not playing baseball this spring,
“I wanted to keep telling myself that we would be going back to school and that I would get to play my last season,” Gordon said. “I had prepared a lot, I was very ready for this year. I thought that we would be able to make a deep playoff run – we had a really good squad. I was disappointed not to have my final run under Coach C (Cuthbertson).”
The Falcon qualified for the MIAA Division 2 South Sectional in all three of Gordon’s first three seasons in the D-R program, with coach Cuthbertson’s clubs winning 17, 10 and 10 games respectively.
“It was so disappointing for the seniors in all sports that didn’t get a chance to play (due to the pandemic), it was not under their terms,” Gordon said. “I was fortunate, that was a huge part of it (being prepared),” he said of having access to a batting cage. “When everybody was locked down, I was able to go out and hit off of a tee or a pitching machine into a cage – whenever I want. That helped me for the summer right now. I’m lucky to finish out my high school and amateur career playing for Coach C (Cuthbertson) and Coach DeMelo.
“They (the state and MIAA) kept saying that we would come back in May and have some sort of a full season, I wanted to make sure that I was going to be ready for that.”
Without months of facing live pitching and with the uncertainty of any semblance of a summer baseball season, Gordon admits it took more than a few at-bats to become acclimated to seeing an opposing pitcher in a game.
“It was hard, definitely, the first three or four games, I was struggling,” Gordon said. “Every high school player will tell you seeing it (the ball) out of a machine is nowhere near the same as seeing it out of a real pitcher’s hand.”
There is a genuine passion that Gordon has for baseball, as well as for academics.
“That motivation leads me to work hard on the field and in the classroom,” he said. “It’s what gives me determination, to prove that I can succeed on the field and in a top academic school. Through baseball I learned that I could have passion for other things.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.