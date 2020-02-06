PROVIDENCE — With consecutive victories over two nationally ranked opponents, Butler and Creighton, Providence College basketball coach Ed Cooley probably warned his Friars that their very next foe, Xavier, might as well be ranked the No. 1 team in the country.
“The margin of error (in the Big East) is so thin, the league is as competitive as it’s ever been in my nine years from top to bottom,” Cooley said after the Friars chalked up a 17-point win over Creighton just five days after beating Butler on the road.
The Friars (13-10 overall) are fighting for Big East survival, never mind an NCAA Tournament berth. PC, Butler, Marquette and Creighton all stand at 6-4 in the Big East, one game behind second-place Villanova.
“In this league, you have to have a short memory,” Greg McDermott, the Creighton coach offered of the competitiveness of the Big East. “Everyone is so good, everybody is within two or three points every game — the balance is so strong.
“The first-place team plays the 10th-place team and you can’t tell the difference. Hopefully, these games will prepare us all for NCAA play.”
Six Big East teams have 15 or more wins on the season, with Villanova, Seton Hall, Butler and Creighton all ranked among the top 25.
The latest Kenpom rankings have Seton Hall No. 13, Butler No. 15, Villanova No. 23, Creighton No. 26 and Marquette at No. 31. The Friars have played themselves into the NCAA picture, heading to Cincinnati for the Xavier game on Saturday at No. 59.
“That’s what should make our Big East Tournament really, really special,” Cooley of the competitiveness. “If you look at No. 1 through No. 10, I don’t think there’s a team that can run away from you. Every game comes down to the last two or three minutes.
“You can look at all of the scores and the points spreads, and it’s pretty even. We all can beat one another on any given night, especially at home. It’s tough to win on the road. When teams win on the road, the margin of victory is really small.
“When you go on the road in this league, it’s brutal.”
PC has played 13 games in which the final margin has been nine points or fewer, with the Friars winning six of those. PC owns a 3-2 Big East road mark thus far.
“You do that with your non-conference schedule, to play contrasting styles to prepare you for league play,” Cooley said of preparing for an offensive-minded, perimeter-shooting team like Creighton, then having to game-plan for the post presence and physicality of the Xavier Musketeers (15-8, 4-6).
“What’s unique about our league are the multiple styles — there are a lot of different systems in our league. Hopefully, if we (Big East) can get multiple teams in the NCAA Tournament, that carries over. Our guys are used to it (different styles), it’s something we talk about all the time.
“When you have to play in a short period of time, there are a lot of different ways to try to get a win.”
