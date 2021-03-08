BOSTON — Boston College sophomore Matt Boldy is the Hockey East Player of the Week after scoring his 50th career point and his NCAA Division 1-leading third shorthanded goal of the season in a 4-2 win over Northeastern.
Boldy’s two goals against the Huskies helped BC (16-4-1) finish the regular season atop Hockey East with a 58.61 point index ahead of Boston University. The Eagles will host either Vermont, New Hampshire or Maine in a single game quarterfinal round game Sunday.
Boldy gained a Hockey East weekly award for a fifth time this season, the Eagles owning a 7-0-0 record when he scores a goal. Boldy finished his second season in an Eagle uniform ranked second in Hockey East in both assists and points per game.
Boldy scored twice on his four shots against the Huskies. His first goal, short-handed, was BC’s nation-leading eighth shorthanded goal of the season, while his second goal, in the third period, presented him with his 50th career point. Boldy leads BC in goals (10), assists (14) and points (24), having a plus-11 mark on the season.
Providence College will return to Storrs, Conn., for a quarterfinal game Sunday. T he Huskies beat the Friars in two of the three games, but have yet to win a Hockey East game (0-8) in four postseason appearances. The Friars will be seeking their first Hockey East title since 1996.
The Hockey East Tournament have a pair of opening round games Wednesday — Maine will host New Hampshire, while Vermont travels to Lowell. Merrimack will ot participate in the tournament due to COVID-19 protocols. BC earned the No. 1 seed for the 16th time in program history and will be seeking its first Lamoriello Trophy since 2012, the Eagles having the most titles (11) in the 35 years that Hockey East has been in existence. BU (10-3-1) is the No. 2 seed..
