FOXBORO — Who is going to be on Bill Belichick’s short list?
With 12 selections in the NFL draft, the New England Patriots have one first round pick at No. 23, none in the second round and three in the third round, starting at No. 87.
“We know things we need to have a good team,” Belichick said as the process for evaluating players this season preceding the NFL draft has been vastly different in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Without the insight of individual meetings with prospective players and limited Pro Day workouts, the Patriots and the rest of the NFL have been forced into an endless string of video-conferencing, film review and phone calls.
“It puts things into perspective for all of us,” Belichick said of the national health crisis. “It’s challenging, we’ll keep following the (federal, state, local) guidelines. We’re moving forward, that’s where our attention has been, our focus is on the draft. We’ll do all we can between now and the start of the 2020 season to have our team in position to compete.”
The Patriots have several needs, including at quarterback, kicker, pass rusher, linebacker and all over the offensive line.
“There’s a lot of interesting players, athletic players,” said Belichick. “It’s different than the way we’ve done it (NFL d raft) in the past with visits, the Pro Days. We’re all (NFL teams) working with the same constraints. We talk to as many, if not more, players than we have in the past.
“We’ve logged a lot of phone time, face time, videoconferencing. We’ve probably seen a little more (film) because we started earlier this year unfortunately (after losing to Tennessee in the AFC playoffs). We started evaluating in January.”
Pending a trade, the Patriots just might opt for 6-foot-4 Utah State quarterback Jordan Love, who had a terrific junior year (32 TD passes, six pass interceptions) but a questionable senior season (20 TD passes, 17 pass interceptions) due to coaching changes.
Other candidates are Iowa defensive end A.J. Espenesa, tight end Harrison Bryant (Florida Atlantic) and Ohio State linebacker Malik Harrison.
“It’s different logistically the last month from where we’ve been in the past,” Belichick added of reviewing the crop of collegiate players. “We’ve accumulated a lot of information, opportunities to talk about a lot of players and other things that are involved in the process.”
Coming off of a sixth Super Bowl championship, the Patriots will be without Tom Brady (Tampa Bay), defensive lineman Elandon Roberts (Miami), offensive lineman Ted Karras (Miami), linebacker Kyle VanNoy (Miami), kicker Stephen Gostkowski (free agent), receiver Phillip Dorsett (Seattle), defensive lineman Danny Shelton (Detroit), linebacker Jamie Collins (Detroit), special teamer Nate Ebner (Giants) and defensive back Duron Harmon (traded to Detroit).
The Patriots added three free agents thus far, defensive tackle Beau Allen (Philadelphia, Tampa Bay), defensive back-special teamer Adrian Philllips (Chargers) and wide receiver Damiere Byrd (Carolina, Arizona).
New England, in the meantime, also re-signed free agents Matt Slater, Keionta Davis and Devin McCourty.
“We’ll have a better of idea of what (plan for drafting) we’ll put into place,” Belichick said of the days leading up to the NFL Draft. “There are been some things going forward in terms of logistics (with NFL headquarters), specific communication. We’ll handle it the way that we have in the past, we just can’t be together.”
Two of the three third round selections by the Patriots are the result of losing Trent Brown (Oakland) and Trey Flowers (Detroit) to free agency. And two of the Patriots’ compensatory sixth round picks are the result of losing Malcolm Brown (New Orleans) and Cordarrelle Patterson (Chicago) to free agency.
New England will be without a fifth round pick as a result of the Michael Bennett trade two years ago.
“There’s the coaching side to it, the scouting side to it, there’s the playbook and preparing for the off-season program, meetings and so forth,” Belichick said of the time between the 2019 season playoffs and the NFL Draft. “Just to be able to deal with so many people, putting things together on different levels or in groups, interactions that cross over, there really are a lot of moving parts.”
Will Brian Hoyer or Jarrett Stidham be able to measurably compensate for the loss of Brady?
Can tight end Matt LaCosse make the move from being a blocker into a pass catching threat?
Do the Patriots need depth (signing former WR Chris Hogan?) for Julian Edelman, N’Keal Harry and Mohamed Sanu in the receiving corps?
Along the offensive line can center David Andrews be healthy to anchor the offensive line and can offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn improve.
Is Nick Folk the replacement for Gostkowski? And where will the Patriots go to restock their depth and versatility at linebacker?
“Most of our focus has been on the players, then a couple of days before the draft you get into the draft strategy, it starts to come more in focus,” Belichick added of variables such as trades. “You have a better idea of what the options are, will you be comfortable doing certain things.
“We have a lot of draft picks.”
Now there is the likelihood of no optional workouts, no mini-camp, perhaps even a delayed training camp.
“It’s something we’ve talked about and the answer is how do we maximize the opportunities that we have,” said Belichick. “If you compare this year to the Lockout Year (2011), it’s more limited at this time. Our opportunity to communicate or even teach was very limited then.
Now we’re looking at a situation where the opportunity to train for some players maybe more limited. Our opportunities to communicate with them, to teach them, even if it’s remote is infinitely better than what it was during the Lockout.
“From a logistics standpoint, we can get a lot of teaching done that we weren’t able to do nine, 10 years ago. The fundamental part of it, the execution part of it, the timing and so forth will be kind of similar to the Lockout when you’re just dealing with training camp.
“You have to really accelerate the teaching, the execution, the teamwork – you just don’t have that in what we’ve been used to, at least it doesn’t appear that way now. Maybe it’ll change. We will be able to work with the players this spring, but we’ll see how all that goes.
“That’s what we focus on in the spring, to get as much teaching done as we can. Then we’ll see what kind of opportunities that we have to work on the field.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.