FOXBORO — New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is a big fan of Thanksgiving.
And while Belichick admitted it’s in part due to the fact that “there’s not much food he doesn’t like,” a bigger reason is because what he and so many others associate it with.
Family. Football. And, of course, food.
“It’s always had a very strong association with our family,” Belichick said during a press conference last week.
“The Army-Navy game was played the Saturday after Thanksgiving. That’s always the way it was,” he added. “So yeah, Thanksgiving was Thursday, the trip to Philadelphia was Friday and the Army-Navy game was Saturday, and that’s the way I grew up. So, yeah, I’d say football was a pretty big part of it.”
Like so many high school football players that take the field on Thursday morning, the coach who is frequently referred to as The Greatest of All Time has a vivid memory of those games too.
It’s a tradition that only the most fortunate get to experience.
“We, in high school, always had a traditional Thanksgiving Day game, Annapolis-Severna Park,” Belichick said. “It was always good to beat the Falcons there.
“No, it was very competitive. But, it was Thanksgiving,” he added. “It was a great — like it is here in Massachusetts, a lot of Thanksgiving games that, you know, great for high school football and all that. So, as I got older — you know, I didn’t do that when I was younger — but as I got older and played in those games. So, yeah, I remember the Thanksgiving Day high school games. It’s always been a part of it.”
Patriot players remember much of the same.
Center Ted Karras said he has fond memories of playing high school football for Cathedral High School in Indianapolis. During the two years when his team won the state championship, Karras took the field the weekend after Thanksgiving.
“You’re thankful to be playing,” Karras said. “Those are some of my greatest memories.”
Similar to how Belichick recalled college football rivalry week and the Army-Navy game, rookie cornerback Joejuan Willliams remembers his own rivalry game around Thanksgiving.
Williams, a product of Vanderbilt University, would play it in-state rival, theUniversity of Tennessee, the following Saturday.
“I love Thanksgiving week when it comes to college because it is UT (University of Tennessee) week,” Williams said of rivalry week in college football.
The enjoyment of the holiday goes beyond football field as well. As in ... what is Belichick’s favorite holiday dish?
“Can we start with dessert?,” Belichick said. “But, we’ve got to leave room for everything else. So, it’s a great holiday. It’s a great holiday. Football, family and food. So, yeah, sign me up.”
