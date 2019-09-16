The New England Patriots were dominant defensively in their 43-0 victory on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.
The re-emerged Jamie Collins was among the reasons why. The New England linebacker had a pair of interceptions, including a 69-yard return for pick-6 to put the Patriots up 37-0 midway through the fourth quarter.
Collins concluded with half a sack, one tackle for loss and two interceptions. It was among his best performances during his two separate stints with the Patriots.
“Well, Jamie’s a very special player,” coach Bill Belichick said on a conference call on Monday.
“He’s very smart, instinctive. He’s got a great nose for the ball in the passing game and in the running game. He’s got the physical skills to play at the end of the line and off the line, to blitz, to play in coverage, play against the run and play against the pass. So we’re able to do different things with him and he’s been productive and effective in all of them. So it’s really exciting to have that type of player in your system, and to have players he can work with.
“They can do things that maybe you don’t normally or aren’t able to do because of some type of limitations, but he’s very smart and he understands things, and he a lot of times will recognize things before I do, and say “Hey, can I do this in this situation,” or “Hey, can I do this in that situation?,” Belichick added.
“That’s the kind of football thinker he is, so he’s brought a lot to us defensively in a lot of different areas. From first down to third down, to playing on the punt team, he’s added a lot to us.”
Collins showcased a unique versatility and athleticism against the Dolphins. In addition to his two interceptions, the latter of which came on the final play of the game, Collins was also instrumental on the line of scrimmage.
The defense dominated from the start, the first of which plays went to Collins. He sniffed out a sweep around the left tackle by Jakeem Grant and made the play in the backfield for a loss of four yards.
“Jamie’s always been a versatile player,” Belichick said. “Now that he has the experience, and he’s able to utilize his experience and blend it in with his teammates and calls and situations, he has a ton of versatility.”
The Patriots will host the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium.
