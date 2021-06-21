ATTLEBORO -- Andrew Bennett captured the Attleboro Singles Tennis Tournament title with a straight set victory over former titlist Bruce Ogilvie 6-0, 3-0 (retired) at Finberg Field Sunday.
Bennett advanced to the title match with a semifinal round 6-0, 6-0 win over Jean-Paul DuJardin, while Ogilvie had best Manny Pacheco 6-4, 6-0.
Andriana Minaceplli won the women's division title with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Dawn Curran. The senior men's division title was won by Manny Toppins with a 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory over Peter Anghinetti. Toppins beat Bob Ovoian 6-2, 6-2 in the semifinals, while Anghinetti took a 6-1, 6-1 win over Pacheco.
