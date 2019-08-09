FOXBORO — Everything that New England Patriots receiver Braxton Berrios needs to know about NFL training camp he already learned at the University of Miami.
Specifically during his time in the classroom.
The competition, the building process, the hard work and dedication needed to accomplish a long-term goal, as well as the importance to finishing strong — Berrios has seen it all.
A 2018 sixth-round pick who immediately drew comparisons to being the next Julian Edelman or Danny Amendola, Berrios thrived more than just on the field with the Hurricanes.
He was the valedictorian of the University of Miami Business School and graduated in 31/2 years with a double-major in finance and entrepreneurship and a GPA of 3.96.
“I always looked at it in a way, I wasn’t the smartest guy in the room, but to me, it was a competition,” Berrios said. “To me, I didn’t want to lose anything. I sat in class of 30-something people, or 40-something, whatever the class held, and the y got the same test and quiz that I did. They got the same assignments I did. And at the end of the day, it was just the competitiveness. I didn’t want to lose.”
Berrios is now in a fight for his job.
He is auditioning for the punt returner position, along with the undrafted rookie Gunner Olszewski and is among the massive mix competing for a job at wide receiver. Preseason standout Jakobi Meyers, Phillip Dorsett, Maurice Harris, Dontrelle Inman, Damoun Patterson, Ryan Davis, Olszewski as well as Demaryius Thomas and Cameron Meredith, who are both on the PUP list, are all fighting for likely three, maybe four, receiver spots behind 2019 first-round pick N’Keal Harry and Edelman.
It will take everything he has, but Berrios has never backed down from a challenge.
When adversity hit in college, he refocused and came right back at it. The adversity, which some non-valedictorians may find comical, came after he received the first non-A in his academic career. He received a B-plus in Finance 320 during the second semester of his junior year, effectively ending his pursuit of a 4.0 GPA
“I was crushed,” Berrios said. “Because, again, it got serious. I wanted to do it. I really wanted to do it. And in that aspect, I came up short. So it took a few days (to get over) because I tasted it, so I wanted it. And then, I realized I was still right there and I needed to end up finishing out strong.”
Tie Su, an Associate Professor of Finance at the University of Miami, saw Berrios do just that. Su had Berrios as a senior in a wealth management class during the fall semester in 2017. Berrios received the highest score in the class as he earned the only A-plus out of 51 students.
“We’re talking about all other finance majors, people who are extremely focused,” Su said. “They go on to work for Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan and get CFA certificates. These are very competitive undergraduate students and Braxton (Berrios) got the only A-plus of all of them. You wouldn’t think a person like him would be a football player.”
Berrios scored perfect in every graded aspect, Su said. He had a perfect score on closed-book, detail-oriented midterm and final exams. He scored perfectly on a group project with four other classmates and was there every class when random attendance was taken. Berrios was taking good notes, paying attention and contributing in class with feedback, a stark contrast from the others who sit in back of the room distracted by a phone or laptop, Su said.
“We don’t get these students often,” said Su, who received a Ph.D. in Finance from the University of Missouri at Columbia. “He got a 3.96. I cannot even get a 3.96. These grades are very competitive. He is is a true winner, by every sense.”
Su wrote Berrios a letter of recommendation as he applied for the Rhodes Scholarship. More than anything else, Su wrote about the dedication and commitment Berrios had shown during his time at Miami, recalling all the times Berrios came in to his office hours for extra help, talked with him before or after class and always the little things to get a leg up on others.
It’s a similar approach to the one Berrios said he tries to take at camp. The preparation is first and foremost.
“Yeah, I mean as far as trying to always know what to do, that’s absolute No. 1 for me,” Berrios said. “That is the very first thing in my job, knowing where to line up and what to do. There’s a lot of things that follow that now, but that is, if I don’t know what to do that’s inexcusable on my part.”
Berrios has started to string days together. He was impressive during joint practices with the Detroit Lions and capped it off with a strong performance on Thursday when he caught all three balls thrown his way for 45 yards. He was also the starting punt returner as he hauled in four punts for 35 yards. Berrios’ longest punt return, which would have been 18 yards, was wiped away due to a New England penalty. His showed flashes of what the Patriots would hope he would be, like he conversion from quarterback Brian Hoyer on fourth-and-short in the first half.
“I think his improvement has come from his training, understanding the offense and timing work with the quarterbacks,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said of Berrios. “Those are things that he didn’t have as much of an opportunity to do last year, especially early in the season, in training camp, and then later on he was able to train more. But he still wasn’t able to work with the team, so this year he’s been able to do all of those and there’s no question that that’s helped him and helped our team.”
It has been a building process for Berrios, slowly but surely catching on. He spent the 2018-19 season on injured reserve for New England, practically earning a red-shirt year, and came into the current season with what he referred to as a “rookie mindset.” Berrios now has to make the most of his chance in order to accomplish another long-term goal. But while recalling his collegiate career, he knows it is not unchartered territory.
“That wasn’t something where I just walked in and it just happened, you know?,” Berrios said in regards to being named valedictorian. “I earned that over four years and I am, I’m definitely proud of that. And I always say, you know, those four years, there might have been a few days where it was tough waking up in the morning after studying late, all that was tough, but now, and for the rest of my life, I get to say that I’m a (valedictorian) and that makes it worth it.”
Berrios will have many more of those long nights and early mornings over the next few weeks in the confines of Gillette Stadium. But if he gets to look back and say he was a member of the New England Patriots, it will surely be all worth it.
