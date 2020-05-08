PROVIDENCE — When last seen in the conference room at Madison Square Garden in New York City in the early afternoon of March 12, Big East Conference Commissioner Val Ackerman had the gut-wrenching decision to announce that its men’s basketball tournament would be canceled there and then.
St. John’s and Creighton would not be taking to the floor to complete the second half of their tourney opener.
That was the last competitive event for any Big East member school and there has been none since.
“We’re all trying to restore normalcy, or I guess more accurately, what will be the new normalcy,” Ackerman said Friday regarding what is on the collegiate competitive sports horizon.
“These are immensely trying times,” Ackerman said of every NCAA member attempting to create models within federal and state guidelines to resume academic and athletic routines.
“What happens if some of our schools are back (in session) and some are not,?” asked Ackerman of the need to adjust soon for fall soccer, field hockey and volleyball seasons.
“Dave Gavitt once said that the march of the Big East goes on — that will continue to be our creed,” said Ackerman, noting the complexity of a delayed or staggered start to fall seasons impacting basketball and other winter sports.
Founded in 1979 by Gavitt, Providence College Athletic Director and Friars’ men’s basketball coach at the time, the Big East entered a new era in 2013 when it was reorganized as a “basketball-centric” conference with several football playing members departing.
Of the original seven charter member Big East schools, only Providence College, Georgetown, St. John’s and Seton Hall remain. The University of Connecticut, an original founding member, will be rejoining the league as an 11th member, beginning with the 2020-21 academic calendar year.
The Big East Conference sponsors 22 varsity sports, but basketball is the “core” sport, noted Ackerman. She said that by Sept. 1, some models would have to be established for the start of preseason practice in mid-October and the composition of non-league and league schedules, along with the need to secure dates for multi-use non-campus arenas such as the Dunkin’ Donuts Center and the flexibility with its partner Fox Sports to televise events.
“We’re basketball schools, it’s the Big East,” emphasized Ackerman of the revenue generator for the conference. “Our budget is built around basketball.”
The Big East Conference did have insurance to protect itself in face of a calamity such as the men’s basketball tournament being canceled, while Ackerman noted that conference did have “reserve” funds dating back to 2013 which “helped to mitigate” some of the damage with the cancellation of its own tournament and that of the NCAA Tournament.
“There’s clearly a lot that we don’t know in the coming months and beyond, so over the course over the last eight weeks, we have been on many calls at many levels with our presidents, our athletic directors, our coaches, our compliance offers, our doctors and trainers,” said Ackerman, who governs 11 schools in 10 states.
“We’ve had calls with the 31 other NCAA conferences and the NCAA, everyone is working as hard as they can to pick up the pieces from March,” she added, ”and try to figure out amidst all this unprecedented uncertainty what are our options going to be – as far as they relate to practices, the competition, the conference tournament and the NCAA Tournament.
“All of us are building out, alternative scheduling models, sort of a making it up as we go along playbook. We expect we’re all going to have a patchwork outcome.”
The complexity of health and safety issues among states poses the most serious challenges as to whether college campuses are buzzing again by September and whether athletic competition can resume in some form.
“Our presidents are in a wait-and-see mode,” said Ackerman. “They have advised us that the window for these decisions to be in June or July, but that may change.”
In the case of the Big East Tournament, Ackerman had eight conference calls within a five-day span with the Big East Board of Governors on a restricted patron policy in view of health and safety concerns and daily calls with the New York City Dept of Healthy and the Office of Emergency Management.
“We immediately responded and brought our tournament to a close given what we knew at that moment,” Ackerman said. “It was the best call that could have been made. It was a terrible day for all of us.
“All conferences and colleges are dealing with the budget fallout because of March Madness, the NCAA Tournament (TV revenue and ticket sales) makes up much of the operating budget. The bad news is that money never materialized.”
The NCAA will be making “reduced” payments to its member institutions, but those will pale in comparison to the multi-million dollar checks issued in previous years, “about a third of what it would be normally,” said Ackerman of the Big East portion.
“Our budget is built around basketball. It does mean some re-adjusting of our budgets for everyone.”
The Big East Conference Presidents firmly believe that if a campus environment is unsafe for students it would be unsafe for student-athletes. There is the possibility of fewer than the 11 Big East member schools competing as well.
“Nothing has been ruled out, the complexity of the decisions that we have to make,” said Ackerman of the unknown college fall sports horizon, citing the issues of student-athletes practicing, in weight and training rooms, on buses and planes, navigating federal and individual state guidelines.
“We haven’t figured that all out yet,” Ackerman admitted. “A tremendous amount of work needs to be done on all of the operational details.
“We have not yet looked into the winter sports, the focus of the NCAA has been on the fall sports. I don’t feel we’re far enough along to seek out contingencies” for the men’s and women’s basketball seasons. What happens with football will have a domino effect, it can have ramifications and could affect the basketball season.
“Big East basketball is part of the life of so much of our community, basketball is that glue that binds us. We are proceeding as if it’s business as usual. I feel confident that when sports come back, they’ll come back big,” said Ackerman.
“Given the times we’re given and what we’ve been living through, you have to be ready for anything.”
