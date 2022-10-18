NEW YORK -- Ed Cooley welcomes the challenge of his Providence College men's basketball team defending its Big East Conference regular season title, as well as of securing a seventh NCAA Tournament bid in his 12 years at the helm, along with winning 20 games or more.
Even with merely a trio of returners on the Friars' roster, eight new players in uniform, and with Creighton, UConn and Villanova among their Big East brethren having no sympathy for Cooley’s plight.
“It’s how do you build team chemistry, build team continuity,” Cooley said during Big East Media Day at Madison Square Garden Tuesday. “We have no returning starters, but I can see us shaping into a decent program.”
Big East Sixth Man of the Year, guard Jared Bynum, senior center Ed Croswell and junior guard Alyn Breed are what remains from a 27-6 team (the most wins since the ’73-’74 team) which advanced to the round of the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16 for the first time in 25 seasons.
“Let’s not forget who we are, getting there (NCAA Tournament) is really difficult,” Cooley added of the Friars’ culture for determination and defense. “What we accomplished last year, what it did for our profile elevated our program. The recognition that our program received, all of the hard work, the care and the commitment by everyone at the college, from the administration on down those are the trophies – it’s team.”
The Friars were picked to finish fifth in the 2022-23 Preseason Coaches' poll.
“Coach Cooley, he’s very welcoming with the new guys,” Croswell said of the revamped roster. “He allows them to be themselves and includes everyone,” Croswell said of the virtually new Friar roster that includes a quintet of pedigree transfers – 6-7 sophomore Bryce Hopkins (Kentucky, a former consensus top 50 player out of Oak Park, Ill.), 6-4 freshman guard Corey Floyd (UConn), 6-3 graduate student guard Noah Locke (Florida, Louisville), 6-3 sophomore guard Devin Carter (South Carolina) and 6-11 graduate student Clifton Moore (Indiana, LaSalle).
“All the new faces we got, I feel they’re all key pieces for this year,” Croswell said.
Similar to last season when Cooley brought in transfers Al Durham (Indiana) and Justin Minaya (South Carolina), “we thought back to all the great things we were able to accomplish after adding Justin and Al and emphasized to the new guys that they have an opportunity to make an impact on the program,” Bynum said.
Bynum was named to the preseason All-Big East First Team, having led the in scoring in Big East games, averaging 15.6 ppg in 17 games. He shot a team-best 46.5 percent (33-71) from behind the 3-point arc in league play. Bynum also ranked third in league in assists per game (4.9).
For the first time as a member of the Big East, Creighton has been tabbed to finish first in the Preseason Coaches’ Poll. The Bluejays collected eight first-place votes. Xavier was placed second in the poll with defending Big East Tournament champion Villanova for third, ahead of UConn and PC.
PC had five graduate students on the roster last season, including Nate Watson, A.J. Reeves and Noah Horchler with the average age of the top seven players being 23 years.
Cooley has eight players on the roster who have yet to play a minute for PC, including 6-foot-11 redshirt freshman Rafael Castro (New Jersey), 6-4 freshman guard Quante Berry (Tennessee) and 6-foot-6 freshman forward Scott Morozov (Canada).
“Are we disciplined enough? Are we connected? Are we unselfish,?” Cooley added of his PC players defining their roles and determining team character. “We’re going to need that connection with this group. We want our players to be physical and tough-minded.”
The Friars begin the season Nov. 8 against Rider, part of a three-game homestand and open the Big East season Dec. 17 at Seton Hall.
PC not only won 27 games and won the Big East regular season title (at 14-3) for the first time ever, but Cooley guided the Friars to the round of the Sweet Sixteen (beating South Dakota State and Richmond) before losing by five points to eventual NCAA champion Kansas.
Notably, the Friars won 10 of 11 games in January and February and posted an 11-3 record in games decided by five points or less.
“We’ve got to continue to develop them,” said Cooley, the NCAA Division 1 Naismith Coach of the Year. “The experience that we were able to get helped the program, helped the recruiting. With eight new players, you have to let guys develop, let guys see and learn.”
Both Hopkins and Locke have ample experience at an elite level of competition to help the Friars immediately. “I like the talent level – but are we talented individuals or a talented team,?” Cooley queried. “You have to build an identity. We have hybrid players who can play multiple positions. Teams have to be tough and have dynamic guard play.
“The Big East has a lot of quality in it — there are a lot of questions about ourselves. Let’s build our chemistry and compete.”