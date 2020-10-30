PROVIDENCE — When Villanova University men’s basketball coach Jay Wright talks about the “authenticity” of the Big East Conference, he has fond recollections of Jim Boeheim, Lou Carnesecca, John Thompson, Jim Calhoun and Dave Gavitt.
This season, Wright can add one more Big East staple — the Huskies of the University of Connecticut.
Ever since Calhoun retired and former Huskie Kevin Ollie attempted to keep UConn relevant on the national landscape, the Huskies have never been the same on the men’s basketball court once the lure of a financial football package from the American Athletic Conference was taken.
The building blocks that were the Big East Conference better than three decades ago, the revisions of Big East memberships and now the return of the University of Connecticut as the conference’s 11th member and a name nationally known from coast to coast can only add more magic and excitement.
“The beauty of the Big East is the authenticity, that every school is a basketball school,” Wright said of UConn’s men’s and women’s programs being added to the schedule. “There’s no moving a football school in to get a basketball team/ Everybody is committed, we are basketball schools. It’s the biggest thing that is happening on campus.
“We are who we are, we’re great academic schools in which basketball is important and most important make our decisions based on basketball. Every school in the Big East has been to the Final Four, so that with our strength and you put UConn on top of that, it just multiples the value of the Big East.
“To add UConn to that, which is a great basketball school — if you ask anybody nationally, the UConn basketball brand is well known,” Wright added. “And the fact that they were original members adds to the greatest value of the Big East, which is authenticity”
Not since March of 2013 has Providence College played a basketball game against UConn. The Friars will play their second Big East Conference game this season, on campus at Alumni Hall, against the Huskies on Dec. 17.
“We’re excited to have Connecticut back, it’s a regional game for us, they’re an original Big East member, it’s a natural fit,” PC coach Ed Cooley of renewing the Friars’ relationship with the Huskies and current head coach Dan Hurley, with whom he sparred often when he was the head coach at URI.
The Friars-UConn series dates back to January 1928 when the first game was played in Storrs. Since then, the Huskies have maintained a 44-28 edge in the series.
“It’s going to exciting to compete, to go to Gampel (Paviliion in Storrs on campus) or Hartford,” Cooley said. “The fan base on both sides are excited to play one another.”
Cooley has had a long-standing relationship with UConn women’s coach Geno Auriemma through the years too. ‘It’ll be a lot of fun and I’m looking forward to competing against a very good basketball team.
“He (Hurley) has done a really good job building that program back, it’s a national program.”
“It’s a great regional rivalry that’s going to have the highest level of intensity,” Hurley said of his first visit back to Friartown since he was the disliked coach of the URI Rams.
“The fan base is incredibly passionate and they know basketball,” Hurley added after being on the receiving end of many a taunt at the Dunkin Donuts Center on the first weekend in December when the PC-URI rivalry game was always played.
“To compete against a great coach like Ed (Cooley) that has had to earn it every step of his career and who has turned Providence into a perennial NCAA (Tournament program),” Hurley added. “Some of the best years of my life were when I was coaching in Rhode Island.”
After a seven-year absence, the Huskies were the No. 4 pick in the preseason Big East coaches poll, one spot behind the Friars.
UConn won nine of its last 12 games last season to finish at 19-12. The Huskies have an All Big East pre-season selection too in 6-foot-5 sophomore guard James Bouknight of Brooklyn.
“We have a lot of momentum in the program,” Hurley said at the Big East Conference media session. “Now we have to turn that into competing at a high level in the Big East and getting into the NCAA Tournament
“We’ve got to do a better job in late game, close situations,” Hurley added. “We have a much more veteran team. We took a big step last year from a losing season, to one at the end of the year that was playing as well as anyone in the (American) conference.
“It’s an honor to play in one of the best basketball conferences in the country — home or on the road you’re in an electric atmosphere. And the level of exposure, it’s one of the most watched conferences in the country and at the end of the season you have one of the best conference tournaments in the country.”
Even if there will be no fans at Alumni Hall or at the Gampel Pavilion due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, there will still be a buzz.
“It’s a much-needed shelf for the program, for the fan-base, it’s created another level of excitement,” Hurley said. “We were well on our way into getting the level of talent here in where it needed to be. We were already recruiting at high level. The Big East has just added to the excitement level.”
Hurley, who played his Big East basketball at Seton Hall, said “the difference from where we’ve been the last couple of years is that these games are all high profile, everyone is watching Big East basketball. This is national stage, no nights off home or away. The electricity, all 20 games, every night. There is no conference like this.”
