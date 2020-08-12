PROVIDENCE — Providence College and other Big East Conference members have opted to cancel the fall sports schedule due to “the unprecedented and continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to Commissioner Val Ackerman.
The sports affected are men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s cross country, volleyball and field hockey. The Big East will assess alternative options to stage fall sports contests during the spring of 2021.
The decision was made in consultation with the conference’s Task Force, an intra-conference medical advisory group that includes administrators, doctors, athletic trainers, student-athletes and national experts in global pandemics and infectious diseases.
“The decision to not hold fall sports competition was not made lightly,” said Rev. Peter Donahue, the president of Villanova University and chair of the Big East Board of Directors said.
“Athletics play an integral role in the student, alumni and fan experience at each of our institutions, and we were all hoping to allow the fall seasons to move forward,” Donahue added. “However, given the guidance of the Task Force, this decision, while disappointing, was made with the health and safety of our student-athletes and staff in mind. The well-being of our community members are, and will continue to be, our priority and focus.”
The fall competition for sports in their non-traditional seasons, which includes baseball, softball, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s lacrosse and men’s and women’s tennis, will not be held as well.
During the fall, Big East student-athletes will be allowed to participate in various team activities, such as practices, strength and conditioning sessions, and team meetings, consistent with individual campus policies, public health guidelines and NCAA and Conference regulations.
“This very difficult decision came after an exhaustive review by our Presidents and Athletics Directors and followed consideration of NCAA guidance, and trend lines nationally and in the Big East communities,” Ackerman said. Citing the “the many unknowns surrounding testing availability, turnaround time and travel restrictions in our 11 locales,” Ackerman said that the fall calendar could not proceed in good faith.
“We take pride in the high-level competition and experiences we provide to our fall sports student-athletes, and we share their deep disappointment that this will not be a normal year. Our plans for men’s and women’s basketball and other sports are unaffected at this time.”
