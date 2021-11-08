ATTLEBORO
Connor McHale was a one-man highlight reel for the Bishop Feehan High football team at McGrath Stadium in its MIAA Division 2 playoff game against Reading High Friday night.
The 88-yard return of a kickoff for a touchdown with four minutes left in the first half was spectacular enough, but so was his complete stretch out of his 5-foot-10 frame for a diving catch along the left sideline for a 46-yard gain to the Reading 2-yard line to set up the Shamrocks’ third TD of the game.
That’s not to forget his defense-defying 47-yard snag of an Aidan Crump pass just inside the 50-yard line on Reading turf along the right sideline, then cutting back to the center of the field and back to his left, advancing the ball to the Rockets’ 5-yard line to set up Bishop Feehan’s second TD.
Just as dazzling were McHale’s 32-yard punt return to the Reading 25-yard line to start the third quarter and his interception and 40-yard return to the Rockets’ 40-yard line in the final minute of the quarter.
All told, the Shamrock junior amassed 277 multi-purpose yards — 93 on two pass receptions, 40 on his interception, 112 on four kickoff returns and 32 yards on punt returns.
That was along with his three TD-saving tackles from his post in the defensive secondary as the Shamrock safety.
Wearing No. 3 since his birthday is Aug. 3, McHale hardly came off of the field for coach Bryan Pinabell and helped position the Shamrocks for 16 second-half points, Bishop Feehan coming within a two-point conversion of forcing overtime, a bid for a seventh victory of the season and a potential Super Bowl berth.
“During the games, you’re so locked in, you don’t want to come off of the field and keep running, keep going,” McHale said.
The Shamrocks’ second setback of the season returns them to McGrath Stadium Friday for a 6 p.m. kickoff for a consolation-round game against Wellesley.
Mansfield and King Philip will engage in their second classic confrontation of the season in the semifinals of the Division 2 playoffs at the Warriors’ Macktaz Field.
Meanwhile, North Attleboro will host Milton in the quarterfinals of the Division 3 playoffs at Community Field, Foxboro returns to Jack Martinelli Stadium at the Ahern School for a Division 4 quarterfinal playoff game against Wilmington, and Norton will bid for its seventh win of the season in a Division 5 quarterfinal game at North Reading.
In addition to the Shamrocks in consolation-round, non-playoff games, Attleboro travels to Boston College High, Seekonk visits Millis and Dighton-Rehoboth will host Dedham.
McHale’s dad, Sean (Bishop Feehan class of ’91), played quarterback for coach Paul O’Boy’s Shamrock football teams and ran track for coach Bob L’Homme’s Bishop Feehan track teams.
McHale also plays basketball and baseball for the Shamrocks, but football was his sport of passion through his days in the Attleboro Pop Warner and White Hawk programs.
“Football is my main sport, 100 percent,” the Attleboro resident said.
McHale’s performance against Reading was not surprising. McHale returned a kickoff return 80 yards for a TD against Austin Prep; had a 47-yard touchdown pass against Attleboro; a punt return for a TD against Arlington Catholic; a 33-yard punt return and a 21-yard interception return for a touchdown against Archbishop Williams.
“I don’t remember coming off of the field at all against Reading, offense, defense and special teams,” McHale said. “It’s all my conditioning,” he added of working in lacrosse coach Mike Vitelli’s strength and conditioning program.
On McHale’s kickoff return for a touchdown, he said “there was a massive hole in front of me, I just went and out-ran everybody.”
Getting some final blocking from Dan Haggarty, McHale dodged last gasp Rocket would-be tacklers at the 18 and 3-yard lines.
“With the blocking that I had, it was just open space,” McHale said.
Of his return work, McHale said, “It’s just reps (repetitions) in practice. Every game, my returns have been better.”
McHale’s interception at the Shamrocks’ 21-yard line against Reading was a result of a pass being tipped by Shamrock junior linebacker Dante Bruschi. That takeaway resulted in sophomore Brett McCaffery booting a 28-yard field goal.
“I was in the right place at the right time,” McHale said. “I read it (pass) pretty well and the ball was tipped and I was in the right spot.”
McHale’s 32-yard punt return to the Reading 25-yard line was the first time that Bishop Feehan forced the Rockets to punt on fourth down, stalling their first series of the second half.
“That was pretty straight forward, but I went back and forth three times,” McHale said. “The way that blocking set up, I got on the edge and just go.”
The most thrilling exhibition of athleticism by McHale was his 47-yard reception on Bishop Feehan’s second series of the second half. He gathered in the ball along the right sideline, weaved his way through traffic in the middle of the field, eluded no less than three tacklers and was finally brought down at the Reading 5-yard line.
That set the stage for his 46-yard pass reception along the left sideline, launching himself into the air to make the catch.
“I thought I had of catching it, I just had to catch up to the ball,” McHale said. “I think that I have pretty good speed. It’s just reading your blocks, seeing the open space and run to it.”
