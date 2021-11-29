ATTLEBORO — The Friends of Bishop Feehan Hockey will gather Saturday for an alumni game at New England Sports Village.
All former Shamrock players are invited to attend with a 6:30 p.m. faceoff. Todd Barbato (Class of ’86), Kevin Altham (’92) and Ryan Gormley (’09) have organized the game that will include 28 former Shamrock skaters. The alumni game will follow a Bishop Feehan-Mt. St, Charles Academy scrimmage at 4:30 p.m.
The alumni game will also acquaint former Shamrocks with new Bishop Feehan head coach and former Boston College Eagle Dave Franzosa.
