ATTLEBORO — The Shamrocks have a new home.
Bishop Feehan High School will become a member of the Catholic Central League beginning with the fall academic semester for the 2020-21 calendar year.
Bishop Feehan will join with current and fellow Eastern Athletic Conference member Bishop Stang and join with Cardinal Spellman of Brockton and Archbishop Williams of Braintree as members of the CCL’s newly formed “South” division.
Bishop Fenwick of Peabody, Austin Prep, St. Mary’s of Lynn and Arlington Catholic will compose membership in the CCL’s “North” division.
“The CCL provides everything we could want in a conference,” Tim Sullivan, the Bishop Feehan High School president said of the new alliance. “Terrific school partners, all with a shared mission, plus highly competitive athletics that will bring out the best in our student-athletes. We couldn’t be more excited about this new opportunity for our school and our teams.”
The Shamrocks will play a home-and-away slate of games with its South Division members, Archbishop Williams, Cardinal Spellman and Bishop Stang and play four “non-divisional” games with the North Division members — basically creating a 10-game slate of league games.
Bishop Feehan and Bishop Stang were invited to join the CCL to expand and further strengthen one of the premier athletic leagues in the Commonwealth. With the exception of football, winter and spring track, Bishop Feehan will be enrolled in a full athletic schedule.
The CCL also features long-time members Cathedral High School, St. Joseph’s Prep and Cristo Rey High School of Boston, along with Matignon High School of Cambridge — the quartet to remain as CCL “Small School Division” members.
For the Shamrocks, athletic competition will not include any games with CCL Small School Division members.
“We’ve had a nagging league challenge for years as the EAC has gotten smaller and smaller,” Sullivan explained of EAC membership, which was once eight schools dwindling down to three this year and last.
Attleboro and Dartmouth were once EAC members (leaving in 2006) as were Bishop Connolly, Martha’s Vineyard and Somerset Berkley. Somerset Berkley recently left for the South Coast Conference in 2018 and the Vineyard left for the Cape & Islands League in 2017.
“We’ve been trying to keep our eyes out for a new home, a better solution,” Sullivan said of the search over the past several years. “The writing has been on the wall. Together, we’ve all had our eyes open as to what could be a better solution. We’ve talked to almost every AD and league in the state, in the region for sure.
“There’s only two long bus rides against North Division teams, not four,” Sullivan added. “And when you consider taking a boat ride to Martha’s Vineyard, it’s not bad. That’s our comparison point because when the EAC was seven teams five years ago we still had some long rides then.
“Having a strong league and still plenty of non-league games will help our manage our strength of schedule — we’ll need that to get in the tournament now.”
The CCL has long been a leader in educational athletics, promoting exemplary sportsmanship, healthy competition, athletic excellence, and scholarly achievement, it was noted in a prepared statement. Comprised of Catholic, co-educational high schools from the North Shore to the South Shore, the CCL is rich in shared values and traditional rivalries. The CCL represents the very best in high school sports.
With the addition of Bishop Feehan and Bishop Stang, the CCL is now comprised of 12 schools, each with its own unique strengths, programs, culture, and emphasis, all sharing the same mission to provide the powerfully formative and transformative experience of a co-ed, college prep, Catholic education.
The newly-expanded CCL features schools that have seen statewide athletic success in recent years, including more than 20 state titles in just the past four years.
Coach Phil Silva guided the Bishop Feehan High girls’ soccer team to the 2019 MIAA Division 1 state title. Girls basketball coach Mike Deady led the Shamrocks’ court program to the MIAA Division 1 state title in 2016.
Success has been found at Archbishop Williams (baseball 2018, girls basketball 2018, 2017); Austin Prep (softball 2019, baseball 2018 and girls ice hockey 2016); Bishop Fenwick (football 2019, girls cross country 2017, 2018 and girls basketball 2016); Bishop Stang (boys basketball 2016); Cardinal Spellman (boys basketball 2014); Cathedral (girls basketball 2019, 2017, 2016); and St. Mary’s (golf 2019, 2018, 2017, boys hockey 2017, boys basketball 2016).
In addition, as the power rankings concept comes to the MIAA tournament in nearly all sports, winning CCL teams will have the types of resumes to ensure earning the tournament bids and high seeds they deserve.
“We play at Austin Prep this year and we have Malden Catholic (a football foe) coming to us,” Bishop Feehan High baseball coach Erik Everton said. “We still have to hunt for 10 games, but I think that it will be good for us. We don’t schedule any cupcakes.”
Bishop Feehan Athletic Director Christian Schatz agreed.
“All of our coaches and athletes are excited for the opportunity and challenge presented by CCL membership,” Schatz agreed. “We will have predictable schedules against really strong programs with terrific facilities. It’s a perfect fit, and we can’t wait to get started.” CCL athletic directors are already constructing and formalizing the athletic calendar for fall sports.
Yet to be determined is divisional alignment for the MIAA Tournament for CCL hockey members as Bishop Feehan is now in Division 2 and Archbishop Williams in Division 1 while Bishop Stang and Cardinal Spellman compete at the Division 3 level.
“It still gives us some room to keep our local rivalries going and be part of a bigger league,” Bishop Feehan High boys’ basketball coach Dean O’Connor offered. “It’s great — Cardinal Spellman has been traditionally good, Archbishop Williams has had good teams over the years as well and obviously Bishop Stang has been solid. St. Mary’s of Lynn has good hoops too.”
Silva, the Shamrocks’ girls’ soccer coach, relishes the challenges of the CCL. “Archbishop Williams were Division 3 state champs, Bishop Fenwick is good, Austin Prep is good, it’ll be good for us. We were hurting back in August looking for games and a lot of public schools don’t want to play us. Now with 10 games, you’re playing for something, it’s a true league championship.”
With the dissolution of the Southeastern Mass. Conference and the fracturing of the Eastern Athletic Conference, the Shamrocks were left without league members to complete schedules for its athletic teams.
“This (CCL membership) kind of broke this fall,” Sullivan continued of the unanimous vote for the addition of Bishop Feehan and Bishop Stang. “I’m really thankful for the CCL because they have been great about this. It’s terrific for Bishop Feehan, it’s a really competitive league. We can grow some rivalries long-term.”
