In middle school, Sofia Felici believed tennis would be her sport of choice when she attended Bishop Feehan High School.
Instead, Felici, now a senior, decided on fencing.
“In eighth grade, I actually went to Feehan’s open house for athletics, and I was originally going to do tennis, but I saw sabre fencing and I was like, ‘That’s pretty cool, I wanna go stab some people,’ ” Felici joked.
While the largely unknown sport may appear this way to newcomers, fencing is an intricate sport, with modern versions of it dating back to the 15th century, that requires focus and consideration. Compared to the sport’s history, Feehan’s team is relatively new having started as a sabre-only club in fall 2001, and expanding to a three-weapon team in 2004, but they’ve enjoyed plenty of success.
Feehan has won a squad medal — for foil-, épée- and sabre-style matches — more than eight times, and more than four three-weapon team medals. This season, the squad took home a bronze medal at a statewide competition on Feb. 26.
“Fencing originated years ago as a way to teach nobles how to duel,” Shamrocks head coach Emily Horan said. “A lot of the fencing styles come from old dueling practice.”
During a match, of which there are three different weapons and styles, the two competing fencers walk up to the on-guard line, salute one another and the crowd, and have three minutes to land five touches on their opponent.
In order to score a point in a foil match, the fencer must land a touch with the tip of the sword on the opponent’s torso. In an épée match, Horan said that opponents “duel to first blood” and can land a touch on their opponent anywhere from head to toe. Those competing in a sabre match cannot touch their opponent with the tip of their weapon, but instead must slash them from the waist up. Horan said that sabre fencing derived from cavalry, where riders on horseback dueled, but didn’t want to hurt the horse.
Felici has clearly learned this about sabre while also learning the épée style, and now holds a leadership position on the fencing team.
“I did switch around my weapons, I started out as a sabreist freshman year and then I mo ved into épée,” she said. “This year, I am squad leader in épée.”
Feehan’s team gathered on March 5 to compete, celebrate and recognize graduating seniors James Canedo, Emily Woods, Brenna Horan, Molly Cronin, Isaac Polite, Una Soliday, Connor Nicholson, Nick Sumner, Colin Johnson and Elle Yurkstas for their dedication to the sport and team.
During a recent practice, team members moved forward and backward with their right leg in front of their left, bending when they went on the attack, but when the masks come off, they were back to being all smiles.
Coach Emily Horan helped orchestrate the event and coaches all six divisions of Bishop Feehan’s team, which is made up of a men’s and women’s squad for each of the three weapons — foil, sabre and épée.
The history of the sport and each weapon provided for a striking juxtaposition with Shamrock teammates’ unmistakable camaraderie. Most of the seniors lauded the relationships they have formed with their teammates, including Woods, a captain on the fencing team.
“I didn’t want to fence initially,” Woods said. “Yhe only reason I considered it was because my older sister fenced at Feehan and she said, ‘Join the team, great people, you’re gonna love it,’ so I did and honestly, I joined for the people and I kind of fell in love with the sport once I was here.”
Cronin, the team manager, added that those on the team helped her decide to join.
“I got into fencing because my brother was on the team when I was a freshman, and I didn’t know anyone going into here so I kind of tagged along with his friends,” Cronin said. “I’ve loved it here. Pretty much all my friends are on the fencing team.”
Yurkstas added that the friendships she has made with her teammates has been even more special than the fencing itself.
“One hundred percent, it’s not even just the fun of fencing and all it’s one hundred percent the people here who make the team,” Yurkstas said. “There’s no ‘I’ in team. That’s how I’ve always pictured it.”
Another close connection on the team is between Coach Horan and her sister Brenna, a team captain.
“I started fencing when I was 10 at Blackstone Valley Fencing Academy,” Brenna said. “My sister, Coach Em, started fencing here her sophomore year. I was in the youth class and then I started helping to teach the youth class when I aged out of it. Then I came here and I have been on the team all four years of high school. My sophomore year, I was a squad leader, and junior and senior year, I was captain.”
Aside from the bond that the teammates have with each other, several seniors had particular reasons for enjoying the sport. Soliday is an artist who sees parallels between that part of her life and foil fencing.
“I like detail and with the weapon I do, you have to be very careful with smaller motions,” Soliday said. “It is also intellectual. You have to have a plan and be smart with your actions.”
Others pointed to the balance between the individual and team responsibilities as a reason for enjoying the sport.
“I just found having it be both an individual and a team sport where it relies on your own instincts and your own skill while also having the same community a team brings you was very good,” Polite said.
Nicholson echoed this sentiment.
“I like fencing because it gives me that team sport vibe, but also I can fence individually and play my own game,” Nicholson said. “I tried team sports before, but I am just a very individual person. I could do my own thing.”
Johnson, who plays other sports, also said that he enjoys that fencing allows him to be in the foreground.
“It’s different from a traditional sport. Everyone gets their own spotlight for a little bit,” Johnson said. “It is you versus your opponent but you have your whole team supporting you at the same time.”
For Canedo, fencing has been a part of his life for years, and he hopes to continue after graduating.
“In elementary school, it was offered after school, so I got into it there and I enjoyed it a lot so I started fencing outside of school and just continued to today. Hopefully (I will continue in college), ideally I will,” said Canedo.
Felici also hopes to fence after high school in college.
“If not competitively, then recreationally,” she said. “It’s a good workout, I like how it keeps me in shape, I like the community, I like the team.”
Sumner also plans to fence in college.
“I love the people specifically in my weapon that I’ve spent the last four years with,” he said. “It is a fun and relaxing stress reliever and a nice way to end every week.”