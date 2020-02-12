FRANKLIN — Bishop Feehan High senior Thomas Potenza, a captain in three sports for the Shamrocks, has been named the MIAA male “Student-Athlete of the Month” for January.
Potenza, a defenseman for the Feehan hockey team, was the Shamrocks’ goalkeeper in boys’ soccer this past fall and will wind up his high school career this spring with his final season for the Feehan boys’ lacrosse team.
“Thomas is a selfless three-sport captain who leads by example, whether in the classroom, on the field, or on the ice,” Bishop Feehan High Athletic Director Christian Schatz said of Potenza’s service in various civic, community and competitive arenas.
A member of Bishop Feehan High’s Student Council, Potenza is senior class secretary and the president of Bishop Feehan’s political forum, where he has been a four-year member. He was also a member of the Shamrock Leadership Institute over the summer, acts as a Campus Ministry Student Associate, and mentors five underclassmen through the Big Brother program.
Potenza was a Sun Chronicle All-Star and EAC All-Star in soccer in the fall.
“As a captain for all three sports, Thomas could not be more deserving of this honor,” said Schatz, who was Potenza’s former lacrosse coach. “Thomas single-handedly propelled (the soccer team) to victory a number of times, in particular the quarterfinal matchup where he saved six penalty shots.
“He is consistently the hardest worker, asks when he needs help, is quick to assist others when they need help and is the most reliable player, both on and off the field.”
Potenza, who ranks in the top 10 percent of his senior class with a 3.7 GPA, is also a member of the National Honor Society as well as the English and Social Studies National Honor Societies. Potenza is enrolled in Advanced Placement and Honors level courses.
The MIAA Student-Athlete of the Month Award is presented on a monthly basis to one male and one female student athlete who display excellence in the areas of academics, athletics and community service. Nominations for the award are submitted by principals, athletic directors, teachers, coaches or other school administrators.
