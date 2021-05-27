ATTLEBORO — When the track surface at Bishop Feehan High’s McGrath Stadium was christened in 1998, the significance for the Shamrocks was inviting back esteemed alumnus and former Olympians Mark Coogan for a “Moonlight Mile” Run.
Some two decades later, Coogan, Seekonk Olympian John Gregorek and his son, Johnny — the fastest father-son mile duo in American history — will join an array of elite track-athletes from the East Coast on the track at Bishop Feehan Saturday night for a preliminary U.S. Olympic Trials qualifying meet.
Coogan, the former Bishop Feehan High and University of Maryland star runner, is now working for New Balance in Boston. He will be bringing many of the top New Balance runners, including 26-year-old Vermont native Ellie Purrier, who broke a 37-year American record in the mile at the 2020 Millrose Games. Molly Huddle, the former Notre Dame great and a three-event American record holder, is also in the field.
The Platinum Physical Therapy Qualifier will begin at 6:15 p.m. at Bishop Feehan and will be live-streamed at www.tracksmith.com/pages/2021-platinum-pt-qualifier.
The meet will feature an invitational high school mile with a field of 12 boys and 12 girls who are among the elite runners in southern New England.
Seekonk High senior Andrew Cabral and Norton High senior Isabella Pietrasiewicz are two of the area’s elite runners included in the field, joining Bishop Feehan High’s Patrick Healy and Elizabeth Borah.
In addition to the high school mile, the field will be stocked with dozens of Olympic Games-caliber athletes attempting to gain qualifying times in the 800, 1,500 and 5,000 for the U.S. Trials in three weeks at the University of Oregon.
Many of the athletes will be using the track surface at Bishop Feehan High to reach qualifying standards in the 800 (1:50 for men, 2:00 for women), 1,500 (3:35 for men, 4:00 for women) and 5,000 (13:20 for men, 15:00 for women).
“It was the Coogan Mile, right after I made the Olympics in ’96,” Coogan said of his last racing venture at his alma mater high school. “A guy from PC, Mark Carroll, ran a 3:53 to set the track record, so there’s a lot of history coming to Bishop Feehan.”
Coogan and Gregorek both have national and international reputations in distance running. Coogan, who now lives in Marblehead, conceived the idea for the pre-U.S. Trials meet some three months ago with Bishop Feehan High track coach Bob L’Homme.
The meet was galvanized six weeks ago with word spreading among the American track community.
Carroll, the Boston Athletic Association coach, and Coogan combined thoughts for the meet in that the only other pre-Olympic Trials meet (starting June 18) in the U.S. was being held on the West Coast this weekend.
“A lot of runners on the East Coast didn’t want to fly out to Oregon and then have to fly back after one meet, then fly back in three weeks,” zzzz said. “I’ve been talking with Bob (“L’Homme) since the 1980’s when I was there and we’ve always talked about a meet of this caliber. So we said, let’s try to pull off something here and with some of the restrictions with COVID letting go, everything kind of fell into place for the meet.”
L’Homme said that with the blessing of the Bishop Feehan High administration, USA Track and Field, and approval from the Diocese of Fall River for insurance purposes, the Platinum Qualifying Meet had the i’s dotted and t’s crossed within the past month.
“Some of them are Olympians, some have already qualified for the Olympics, some are trying to improve their times,” L’Homme said of the “who’s who” of household track names to be assembling at the starting line at McGrath Stadium.
“A lot of them are using this as their last tune up meet for the Olympic Trials,” added L’Homme. “Every race has Olympic-style quality of runners in it.”
Purrier, who holds the U.S indoor mile record at 4:16, will be running the 800, Ben True, a U.S, National Cross Country team member, a stable of runners from coach Ray Treacy’s Providence College program and Huddle (entered into the 5,000) will be appearing. Huddle, with over 30 U.S. championships to her credit, is coached by Treacy of Providence College and runs for Saucony.
“Here you have some of the best runners in America running at Bishop Feehan and the next track that they will be running on will be the billion-dollar stadium at the University of Oregon, you’re going from a high school track to the best track in the world,” L’Homme said.
Coogan is also a three-time U.S. road race champion and was the first Massachusetts resident to break the four-minute mile. In 2005, Coogan worked with American distance runners as a coach for the U.S. National Team and New Balance Team, while coaching at Brown, Dartmouth and MIT. One of his runners, Abbey D’Agostino, who won seven NCAA Division I titles while at Dartmouth is entered into the 1,500 run.
Coogan represented the U.S. in the marathon at the 1996 Summer Olympic Games, while being an eight-time member of the U.S. world championship cross country team. He was a silver medalist at the 1995 Pan-Am Games and a two-time bronze medalist at the U.S. Track and Field Championship Meet
The 29-year-old Gregorek represents the Asics Track Club of New York-New Jersey, having turned pro in 2015. Gregorek has clocked the second fastest indoor mile time in American history; competed in the 2016 U.S. Olympic Trials; and qualified for the World Championships in London in the 1,500 meters.
Coogan’s daughter, Katrina, who ran at Georgetown and is a member of New Balance Boston, will compete in the 5,000. Coogan has another daughter, Margaret, running at George Washinton and a son, William, running at UNC-Chapel Hill.
Coogan will have to bypass his son competing in the NCAA Championship Meet Friday and his daughter running in the NCAA Meet on Saturday.
“The field is unbelievable,” Coogan said looking over the entries list. “You have Johnny Gregorek, a lot of household track names that runners would be familiar with. There are lot of people coming that will be making the U.S. Olympic Team.
“It will be really fun and exciting.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.