Bishop Feehan's Gillen returns to golf course months after swimming accident nearly took his life

Brad Gillen will always remember May 27. It’s the day the Bishop Feehan High School senior almost died in a backyard swimming accident.
Just as well, the Lakeville resident will remember the day three months later when he stepped back onto the first tee at Heather Hill Country Club in Plainville to swing his driver.
His return to the golf course from his near-death experience was a miracle in the making.
***
In mid-March, the coronavirus pandemic scurried the Shamrocks off Holcott Drive for a semester of remote learning. After golf courses reopened in Massachusetts on May 7, Gillen was able to continue playing golf, the game he loves, daily after class.
He was also able to enjoy spending time with his family in his backyard pool.
On May 27, Gillen didn’t have classes and was cooling down in the pool with two friends and Shamrock teammates, Cam Gauthier of Pawtucket, and Ryan Seaver of Norton, both Shamrock hockey and baseball players.
“We were just swimming around, doing stuff kids normally do and I went to swim toward the deep end,” Gillen recalled. “As I swam, I thought that I was swimming more straight than down; as I had my arm and hands to the side of my body, my head hit the wall and I went numb. I couldn’t feel my body.
“I was sinking to the bottom. I could see Cam and Ryan above me and I was praying that they would pull me out because I couldn’t swim up,” Gillen said.
His arms couldn’t reach for the surface. He was unable to kick his legs. All the while, Gillen is thinking as his body floats to the bottom that he is about to drown, to die in his own backyard pool.
He hadn’t leaped off of a diving board. He hadn’t perched himself on a side wall and jumped in. All he was doing was swimming toward the deep end, but went to the bottom too quickly and hit his head.
“They (Gauthier and Seaver) eventually saw me and they were in the pool, so they were able to pull me out,” he said. “If not, I would have been dead.”
Later, Gillen would understand he hit the very top of his head.
“I didn’t even think that I hit it that hard – I didn’t black out, I was fully conscious the whole time,” he said. “When I hit my head it sent a signal down my spine and it shut down my nerves, that’s why I couldn’t move.”
“I hadn’t been doing anything out of the ordinary,” Gillen said. ”I was just trying to swim from one end to the other, toward the deep end, and I just hit my head in the right spot, I guess.”
Both Gillen’s parents and his sister were in the pool with him assisting the emergency responders to stabilize Brad and prepare him for transport to Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence.
“In the ambulance on the drive to the hospital, my first thought was that if my friends (Gauthier, Seaver) didn’t pull me out of the pool I would be paralyzed the rest of my life,” Gillen said. “I remember, too, that the ride was bumpy, I was getting a tingling feeling through my body – it wasn’t fun.”
Attending physicians all thought Gillen’s injury to be a classic pool mishap, diving into a pool head first and striking it on the floor or wall of a pool, but his parents were able to explain what had happened and treatment began immediately.
He was hospitalized at Hasbro for eight days – five in the ICU and three out — to stabilize his body and analyze his prognosis. Because of virus restrictions, only one parent was allowed in at a time and his sister was not allowed to visit at all.
After Hasbro, he was transported to the Spaulding Rehab Center in Boston, where he remained for two weeks, undergoing extensive physical and occupational therapy, learning how to use his arms and hands, his legs and feet once again. With even more rigid restrictions in place, only Gillen’s mother was able to stay with him and they both were unable to leave the pediatric floor once again adding more stress to the situation.
But, instead of potentially dying or being paralyzed for life, Gillen’s prayers were answered.
“It took me about four days at Hasbro before I could wiggle my toes,” Gillen said of his recovering nerves. “Then another two days or so, I could move my legs.”
Gillen’s family, friends and extended Feehan family encouraged him physically and emotionally each day, with each stage of recovery.
“My hands were the last to come back, that’s the way that the bruise was to my spinal cord,” he said. “The first thing to come back was my left leg and then it was right leg. Then it was my left arm and then my right arm.”
Gillen had what he needed – hope. That he could walk again, even if it wasn’t on a golf course just yet. That he could use his hands to pick up a piece of pizza. That he could use his arms to lift a glass of water, perhaps not yet to swing a golf club.
“Different body parts came back quicker, my legs came back faster than my hands,” Gillen said of his astonishing road to recovery.
Gillen is the brother of former Bishop Feehan High women’s basketball standout Bri Gillen, who is now a sophomore at Bentley University and a member of the Falcon women’s hoop team. The 6-foot, 2-inch Bri Gillen, a 2019 graduate from Bishop Feehan, was a main ingredient in the success of the Shamrock girls’ basketball program. The team advanced to the quarterfinal round of the MIAA Division 1 South Tournament during her final three seasons winning 46 games over those three seasons. She played in 21 games for the 19-9 Falcons last winter.
On his choice of attending Feehan, Gillen said his sister didn’t have to twist his arm, that he liked the school when he visited.
“She was an influence, though,” he said. “She never had enough good things to say about Bishop Feehan.”
Oddly enough, Gillen didn’t have golf in mind when he enrolled at Feehan. He started playing as an eighth grader and mostly played baseball and basketball before that.
“I really haven’t been playing golf too long,” he said. “Baseball and basketball is what I always played. Basketball was my life.”
Oddly enough in the final five minutes of his first hoop tryouts, Gillen tore his meniscus.
“I sat the whole season on the bench, I never actually played a high school basketball game,” Gillen said of his hoops career coming to an end.
Gillen grew tired with the game of baseball, too.
“I really didn’t feel like I wanted to play Babe Ruth baseball and then I started playing some golf at a par-3 course near me called the Back Nine Club,” and he traded in his bat for a set of golf clubs.
Gillen befriended the Back Nine Club pro Bob Giusti and, like the MGA Links program in Norton, learned to hit the ball far and straight in the minimum amount of shots.
“I’d go over there with my friends and play and I talked to the pro about getting a membership and we started playing in a league against kids from other courses,” Gillen recalled of the “short” course which can be played as either a par 54 or par 60 layout. The “championship” course there was tailored to youth players like Gillen, being introduced and developing his game on a 3,000-yard, par-3 layout of 18 holes.
“He (Giusti) got me into the game,” Gillen said. “He’s the reason why I play golf.”
Youth golf is dear to Gillen and he spent much of the summer tutoring youths at the Back Nine Club in Lakeville.
“I kind of got too old to play in the junior league there, so I’ve been coaching them. It’s about friendships and meeting people too, which is always good,” he said of his apprenticeship as a coach.
While in hospital beds in Providence and Charlestown, Gillen would yearn to play a round of golf or shoot some hoops and play one-on-one in the driveway with his sister. He’d think of his journey back to the family home in Lakeville, to Bishop Feehan as a student-athlete, to the Lebaron Hills Country Club, where he’s a member, and Heather Hill to play golf.
“When I first got to the hospital, the doctors couldn’t give me any answers whether I would walk again,” Gillen said of his late May and early June days. “They couldn’t say if I would fully recover.
“I don’t know why, but I had a really positive mindset,” Gillen said. “All the time in the hospital, in the rehab center, I can’t explain why I was positive, but I was. I just knew that I was going to get better. My doctors and therapists were very encouraging, the staff was great.”
Gillen was placed on many daily medications. “So many I can’t remember all of their names and how many,” he said. “I barely remember my time at Hasbro because they were just trying to stabilize me.”
Amazingly, Gillen took his first steps 12 days after the pool accident.
“It was early June, they moved my legs for me and I was holding onto something like a walker,” he said. “There were two PT’s (physical therapists) moving my legs for me, but I was upright. It took me almost two weeks to walk on my own.
“It happened way faster than I thought it was going to happen, even the doctors and therapists. My legs were a lot stronger than my hands. The fact that it happened that quickly was very encouraging.”
Gillen underwent occupational and physical therapy at Spaulding.
“The physical therapy was more strength, getting back to doing things,” he said. “The occupational therapy was more of doing things with my hands. That was the hardest thing for me to relearn how to do.”
After Gillen’s discharge from Spaulding, he spent the next few months traveling to PT and OT visits daily. His sister played a major role in his recovery being there for every appointment and doing workouts with him to keep him motivated. Now, Gillen can pick up his cellphone to make a call, can knot his tie before school, can get in the car and drive along Route 495 from Lakeville to Attleboro, can stand on the first tee with a driver in his hand and hit the golf ball 275-plus yards.
“Writing was one of the hardest things to do,” Gillen added. “I just started writing at the beginning of the school year. It was slow to come back, but it’s almost back to normal now. That, buttoning my shirt, tying my shoes, gripping the steering wheel in the car, anything requiring my hands was hard. I can do everything now. My arm strength is almost back, about 90 percent.”
Gillen started playing golf again at the end of July, from the front tees.
“I couldn’t hit the ball very far,” he said. “And my grip, I couldn’t hold onto the club very well. I couldn’t shoot any good numbers. But, I was playing once a week and started playing every day during the last week of August. In previous summers, I’d be playing every day.
“It was difficult holding the golf club, trying to keep the club face square. It was kind of second nature, picking up the clubs again – it felt good, it felt natural. But, my wrist strength wasn’t there. I’ve worked very hard to get everything back.
“I didn’t want to spend the rest of my life paralyzed. I owe my life to Cam (Gauthier) and Ryan (Seaver). I didn’t think that there would be a chance that I would be playing this season, but here I am.”
