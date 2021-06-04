ATTLEBORO — Bob Blais captured the championship at the Attleboro Recreation Dept.’s Horseshoe Pitching Tournament held at South Attleboro Veterans Memorial Park Wednesday.
Blais went unbeaten in all seven of his matches during the eight-person round-robin finals. Blais fended off runner-up Drew Brigs for the title. Steve Towner and Don Fagan shared third place with each compiling a 4-3 record.
Blais was also the top finisher in the 30-shoe qualifier with 61 points. Briggs totaled 39 points in the qualifying series, followed by Charlene Bowen (47) and Steve Stack (43). Also qualifying for the round-robin were Towner, Fagan, Mike Jasionowski and Wayne Vaslet.
The Recreation Dept.’s Doubles Tournament is scheduled for Sept. 1 at Veteran’s Memorial Playground four open-to-the-public pits. No pre-registration is required.
