ATTLEBORO — A week before the basketball season commences for the Attleboro High girls’ basketball team, the Bombardiers are without a coach.
Marty Crowley, who served as the Bombardiers coach for four seasons, since the 2017-18 campaign, submitted his 11th-hour resignation to the AHS administration as a result of being named the athletic director at Cumberland High School in Rhode Island where he is a member of the faculty.
“Coach Crowley dedicated himself to our girls basketball program and our Blue Pride Community, also serving as a volunteer for our Unified Basketball team,” AHS Principal Bill Runey said.
During his four seasons as the Bombardiers’ head coach, Crowley guided AHS to a 36-43 record.
“We wish to thank Coach Crowley for his passion to cultivate a positive experience for our girl’s basketball teams the past four years,” AHS Athletic Director Mark Houle said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.