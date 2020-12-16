ATTLEBORO — Mike Strachan is one of the few fortunate high school football seniors in the state who have found a home for next season.
The coronavirus pandemic has ravaged the trails for college football recruiters and limited the options for high school seniors to matriculate as student-athletes at the next level.
Fortunately for high school football players like Strachan and Mansfield High’s T.J. Guy, they made their intentions known early to colleges who were interested in their skill sets when the 2019 season closed.
Guy signed his NCAA Letter of Intent to play football at the University of Michigan on Wednesday while Strachan signed his Letter of Intent to play near his Attleboro roots at the University of Rhode Island, which competes in the NCAA Div. I Football Championship Subdivision as a member of the Colonial Athletic Association.
Without verbally committing to their colleges of choice prior to the start of their senior seasons, the invitations to Guy and Strachan for grant-in-aid as a collegiate football players might not have materialized.
Standing 6-foot-2 and weighing 215 pounds, Strachan is projected as a linebacker in the URI program under head coach Jim Fleming. The Bombardier follows in the footsteps of former teammate, and current New York Giant, Kyle Murphy who also played his college ball in Kingston, R.I.
“I’m fortunate that I had the opportunity to commit that early,” Strachan said of indicating his attention to join the URI program back in February before the pandemic altered plans for athletes and colleges.
In the wake of COVID-19, the NCAA has opted to offer student-athletes who had their seasons cancelld an extra year of eligibility. Leagues such as the Ivy League, Patriot League, MASCAC and NESCAC canceled their seasons.
The Colonial Athletic Association, of which URI is a football member, opted to move the fall season to a “gap” — end of the winter season — schedule. The CAA is planning on a six-game spring season with URI in a seven-team North Division. Under the revised schedule, URI will play a season-opening game at Bryant University, then begin the CAA season March 13 at Villanova and play its first home game March 27 against Delaware.
“I know a lot of kids now are trying to figure out where they can go,” Strachan said, “but if they haven’t already been looked at, they don’t have film from the fall season to send to the schools.”
Strachan has been a four-year member of the AHS varsity, moving into the starting lineup on defense as a freshman due to injuries. He captains both the football and lacrosse teams.
Strachan will long remember his last football game and, hopefully, not his last as a Bombardier.
Last year on Thanksgiving Day, on the legend-laced turf of Community Field in North Attleboro, Strachan and the Bombardiers scored 13 points on their first five plays of the 99th annual renewal of the rivalry with the Rocketeers.
Although AHS never scored again, it was Strachan who preserved the 13-6 win, derailing the Big Red’s fourth quarter recovery bid for a touchdown and a potential victory. Strachan intercepted a North pass in the end zone to bring “Hilda” — the trophy presented to the winner of the holiday game — back to Attleboro High.
“That’s one game I’ll never forget,” Strachan said of the Bombardiers’ sixth win of the season. With Strachan on the roster, the Bombardiers have qualified for the MIAA Division 1 South playoffs each season.
Strachan currently attends in-school classes at AHS two days per week, while the remainder of his studies are virtual. The remainder of his time is spent in solitude working out and training with equipment in the basement of the family home.
“I have a full gym, so I’m working out every day,” Strachan said of his rather monotonous routine since the middle of March when COVID-19 altered the daily life of everyone.
“It’s pretty much all I do,” Strachan said, as Mass. State Health Dept. and MIAA guidelines have ruled out team workouts at AHS due to social distancing as well as health and safety concerns. “Everything is closed, we can’t go to the weight room. It’s tough.”
Strachan turned up on the screens of collegiate recruiters after attending the Boston College Summer Camp prior to his junior year at AHS. In addition, a number of college scouts were interested in two of Strachan’s teammates, quarterback-linebacker Jason Weir and two-way lineman Qualeem Charles.
Strachan met with Fleming and the URI staff shortly after the 2019 season and believed it would be a good fit for him athletically and academically, being afforded an opportunity to play right away as a freshman in the fall of 2021.
“They came in when I was a sophomore to get to know me and Jason (Weir),” Strachan said of his initial contact with the Rams. “Coach Fleming was at the BC camp and that’s where he got to see me play.”
Strachan, the son of AHS football coach Mike Strachan, was being recruited by Boston College, Brown University, Holy Cross, Sacred Heart, Central Connecticut and Maine among others.
“I didn’t want to go far from home, it’s less than an hour away,” Strachan said.
URI indicated early on that the Rams were interested in him strengthening their defense rather than utilizing his skills and frame as a fullback, blocking back or tight end.
Strachan is also a member of the Bombardiers' lacrosse team, having re-written the school single-season record for goals with 32 as a sophomore attacker.
“I haven’t played baseball since T-ball and I’ll leave basketball to my sister (Julia, now at Adelphi University)," Strachan said.
Strachan began his football career in the North Attleboro Pop Warner program, then for a year, as an eighth grader with the Attleboro Pop Warner program. Strachan also began playing youth lacrosse in the North Attleboro Titans program.
“Football has always been my No. 1 sport," he said. "I’ve always been surrounded by it.”
The elder Strachan coached collegiality at Framingham State.
“I was disappointed that we didn’t get to play football in the game, everyone on the team was,” Strachan said of the Bombardiers, hopeful that a second chance during the gap season starting in late February will be a reasonable solution.
“I’ve been trying my best to better myself,” Strachan said of not having games to play. “I haven’t played a football game for more than a year now. We’re all trying to get ready for this upcoming season. We’re all hopeful that we get to play that 100th anniversary game against North Attleboro.
“All the kids are looking for something to play — anything.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.