FOXBORO — Foxboro High senior Ryan Proulx took first (17:19) by a 41-second margin, but it wasn’t enough for the Warrior boys’ cross country team as visiting North Attleboro High earned the 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 placements in a 20-42 Hockomock League verdict.
North Attleboro’s Dan Nobrega (18:00) and Chris Galligan (18:21) took the second and third spots for the Rocketeers while teammates Griffin Gouck, Casey Poirier, Jack McLaughlin and Mark Carlson finished within 13 seconds of each other.
Foxboro (1-4) will travel to the the Twilight Invitational on Saturday while North Attleboro (3-2) gears up for the league meet on Oct. 26.
King Philip Regional High senior Mike Griffin completed the dual meet season unbeaten, clocking a blistering 14:45 pace on the Warriors’ 2.9 mile course Tuesday, but the Warriors fell 25-31 to Oliver Ames in a Hockomock League meet.
Mike Norberg captured second place for KP (3-2), just a second behind Griffin.
Bishop Feehan senior Jackson Craig was the second to cross the line (at 17:31), the first of seven consecutive Shamrocks to finish within 30 seconds of each other in a 20-43 victory over Tri-Valley League member Medfield. Lucas Jacques took third (at 17:36) for the unbeaten Shamrocks (7-0), who travel to the Catholic Memorial Invitational at Franklin Park on Saturday.
Taking the first five spots, Mansfield High ran past Taunton 15-44 in a Hockomock League meet. Owen Mullahy won the race at 16:48, eight seconds ahead of his brother Mike. Chris Leonard (17:53), Collin Stevens and Ben Giffen finished within nine seconds of each other for the 3-4-5 spots.
North Attleboro 20, Foxboro 42: 1-Ryan Proulx (F), 2-Dan Nobrega (NA), 3-Chris Galligan (NA), 4-Griffin Gouck (NA), 5-Casey Poirier (NA), 6-Jack McLaughlin (NA), 7-Mark Carlson (NA), 8-Jake Parkman (F), 9-Bradley (NA), 10-Nate Olson (F), 17:19, 3.1 course.
Bishop Feehan 20, Medfield 43: 1-John Curran (M), 2-Jackson Craig (BF), 3-Lucas Jacques (BF), 4-Lincoln Schneider (BF), 5-Casey Gorhan (BF), 6-Seamus Sutula (BF), 7-Ethan Gallishaw (BF), 8-Cam Moura (BF), 9-Tim Sullivan (M), 10-Jason Brown (M), 16:09, course 2.9.
Mansfield 15, Taunton 44: 1-Owen Mullahy (M), 2-Mike Mullahy (M), 3-Chris Leonard (M), 4-Collin Stevens (M), 5-Ben Giffen (M), 6-Cali (T), 7-Quinlan (T), 8-Letourneau (T), 9-Tim Corkery (M), 10-James Schlenker (M), 16:48, course 3.1 mi.
Oliver Ames 25, King Philip 31: 1-Mike Griffin (KP), 2-Mike Norberg (KP), 3-Sarni (OA), 4-McLaughlin (OA), 5-McMorrow (OA), 6-Napoti (OA), 7-Reservet (OA), 8-Dan Botte (KP), 9-Jovan Joseph (KP), 10-Looney (OA), 14:45, course 2.9 mi.
