NORTON — Junior Andrew Kubinski tallied twice, while Will O’Brien and Edward Abouzeid were both influential as the unbeaten Norton High boys’ soccer team gained a 5-1 victory over Hopkinton in a Tri-Valley League match at Adams Field Tuesday.
Kubinski scored goals in the third (from Nolan Winfield) and 18th (from Will O’Brien) minutes of the match as Norton (11-0-3) gained a 4-0 edge by halftime.
O’Brien picked up his second point and assist of the match by heading the ball to Jack Rilli for Norton’s fourth goal, the sequence created by an Abouzeid corner kick in the 21st minute.
Abouzeid gave Norton the lead just two minutes into the match with Kubinski assisting. Andrew Dalton created Norton’s fifth goal, at 62, off of an Abouzeid throwin. Derek Alexander blanked the Hillers for 60-plus minutes in the Norton goal, while Kyle Rosa took over for the duration.
“Scoring two goals within the first three minutes and they were quality goals too, you couldn’t ask for more,” Norton coach Eric Greene said. “We scored goals every which way too, off of a throw-in, off of a corner kick, a direct kick, a cross — the boys are playing with a lot of energy.” Norton remains home for a 4 p.m. match Thursday with Millis.
Dighton-Rehoboth 8, Wareham 0
REHOBOTH — Taking the field for the first time in a week, the Falcons scored a half-dozen first half goals and routed the Vikings in the South Coast Conference match. Marshall Morgado, Hunter Brierly and Mark Thaler all scored twice for the Falcons, who improved to 4-6-2 overall.
Mason Kulpa totaled five saves in goal for the shutout. Reese Cordeiro and Luke Taylor added single scores for D-R, which returns to action Friday at Somerset Berkley.
North Attleboro 5, Stoughton 0
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Rocketeers continued their quest for an MIAA Tournament berth by scoring a trio of first half goals, a pair within the final minute to rout the Black Knights in a Hockomock League match. North (6-5-1) created separation from Stoughton as James Sales (at 39) and Alex Pfeffer (at 40 from Matt Conley) gave the Rocketeers a 3-0 halftime lead.
Matt Mordini scored the match-winner for North in the 31st minute, assisted by Jeremy Folan. During the second half, Sales netted his second goal at 48 on a cross from Pfeffer, while Eddy Mendoza scored his first varsity career goal on a 30-yard direct kick at 74. North next visits Sharon Friday.
Foxboro 5, Canton 1
FOXBORO — Senior striker Dylan Barreira scored a hat trick as the Warriors used four second-half goals to earn a crucial Hockomock League victory and keep their sights set on a postseason berth.
Barreira netted the lone goal of the first half to give the Warriors a 1-0 lead at the intermission. Foxboro (4-6-3) will travel to Milton on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.