NORTH ATTLEBORO — If North Attleboro High coach Geoff Burgess could have drawn up a script, it would’ve looked much like the one the Rocketeer boys’ soccer team used on Tuesday in a 2-0 Hockomock League victory over visiting Foxboro High.
With the Warriors in need of one point to earn an MIAA Tournament berth, the Rocketeers packed it in defensively and then, like they’ve done all season, they countered.
That led to the opening goal by Matt Mordini in the 22nd minute to give the Rocketeers a 1-0 lead. The Warriors had to step it up even more offensively from there.
The Warriors pushed up to start the second half and ultimately that led to the Rocketeers’ second goal on another counter attack off a Foxboro corner kick in the 44nd minute. Mordini started the possession, sent a pass to Matt Conley, who slid a pass of his own to Joey Coscarella for the goal from the right side.
“We knew they were going to push because they had to and as soon as we scored it just kind of fed into what we wanted to do,” Burgess said after the win qualified the Rocketeers for the postseason outright with 19 points.
While the Rocketeers held a 12-6 edge in shots, the majority set up due to their speed up top with Mordini and Conley, Foxboro had several late chances.
The Rocketeers covered every angle of Warrior striker Dylan Barreira as North’s James Sales followed the senior with frequent help from two or three other teammates. Barreira also had the majority of his chances on set pieces. The most notable coming on a direct kick in the 78th minute that North goaltender Kyle Briera (six saves) stopped as he dove to his left.
Barreira had a give-and-go result in a shot on goal by Max Beigel in the 75th minute; Will Morrison unleashed a shot off a deflection over the cross bar from about 12 yards out in the 68th minute; and Barreira had distant direct kicks in both the 62nd and 63rd minutes.
Ultimately, however, the Warriors could never crack a packed-in Rocketeer defense, which is tied for first in the Hockomock League in goals allowed (13 in 17 games).
“You go down against them, how many goals have they’ve given up all year? Not many,” Foxboro coach Joe Franchino said. “So they stay compact, keep it tight. To be fair, they were the better team. Our passing we just a little bit off. I thought our intensity from the start of the match was not there. So give credit to them, they came out and beat us today.”
North also had plenty of opportunities. Foxboro goaltender Dylan Tierney (10 saves) came off his line for a kick save on Mordini down the left side in the third minute; Tierney stopped a 1-on-1 in the 32nd minute; and after the Warriors were left with just three defenders, came off his line for the initial save in the 55th minute before Jeremy Neale cleared the ball off the goal line.
The Warriors finished at 7-8-3 while the Rocketeers (8-6-3) host Mansfield on Thursday.
