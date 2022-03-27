ATTLEBORO — Attleboro High’s Bri Bracken will remain as head coach for the girls basketball program for the 2022-23 season, officially shedding her tag as interim coach after her first year at the helm of the program.
Bracken, who was named on Friday as the permanent head coach, took over the Bombardiers a few weeks before the season opener this winter, leading Attleboro to a 16-7 record and a postseason appearance. The Bombardiers lost in the first round of Division I action as the No. 13 seed.
“It was an honor to named the interim head coach for the AHS girls basketball program this past season,” Bracken said. “I am excited to continue working with our returning players and incoming freshman as we open a new chapter of girls basketball in the new AHS gymnasium.“
Bracken thanked Athletic Director Mark Houle and Principal Bill Runey for the opportunity, with both singing her praises.
“Being called to lead our girls basketball program a week before the season started was a difficult challenge, but coach Bracken hit the ground running and did an outstanding job leading our girls basketball program this year,” Houle said. “I look forward to continue working with coach Bracken as our head girls basketball coach for the 2022-23 season.”
“Being a homegrown product makes Bri a great fit to continue to lead this program,” Runey said. “She came in under unique circumstances and displayed the leadership and perseverance she is known for. Bri will continue to strengthen our relationships in the community to heighten our success.”