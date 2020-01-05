FOXBORO— New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady seemed confident that Saturday night’s 20-13 loss in the AFC Wild Card Game against the Tennessee Titans would not be his final game in the NFL.
Brady called the possibility of retiring “pretty unlikely.” And while he praised his time with the Patriots, there seemed to be a lot of gray area in Brady’s words.
“I love the Patriots,” Brady said. “I mean, they obviously – this is the greatest organization, and playing for Mr. (Robert) Kraft all these years and for coach (Bill) Belichick – there’s nobody that’s had a better career, I would say, than me, just being with them.
“So, I’m very blessed and I don’t know what the future looks like and I’m not going to predict it,” Brady said. “So, I wish we would have won tonight and wish we would have done a lot of things better over the course of the season, but we just didn’t get the job done.”
Brady and the Patriots offense came up short on Saturday, specifically during the second half. And their season ended because of it.
After the Patriots scored on three of their first four possessions, they did not put together another scoring drive for the remainder of the game. The Patriots showcased red zone issues during a crucial second-quarter drive, which reached the Tennessee 1 yard line before they were forced to settle for a field goal. The offense also had key self-inflicted wounds that proved costly in the crucial moments, specifically a Julian Edelman drop and Shaq Mason penalty that negated a long, third-down reception from Brady to tight end Ben Watson in the third quarter.
“It’s probably a lot of emotions, and again, I wish we would have won,” Brady said. “Yeah, just disappointed that we didn’t win.”
Brady finished 20-for-37 for 209 yards and was held without a passing touchdown. He threw one pick-six to former teammate and Titans cornerback Logan Ryan as the Patriots took the ball at their own 1 yard line with nine seconds left and trailing 14-13. It was his last pass of the game and thus would be the last pass of his Patriot tenure, if he does not return.
“Again, I don’t want to get too much into the future and stuff,” Brady said. “I mean, this team has fought hard. We battled every day, we tried to get better, we worked hard to improve and I was proud to be a part of this team. Not only this year, but every year.
"Again, I just don’t know what’s going to happen and I’m not going to predict it. No one needs to make choices at this point. I love playing football, I love playing for this team. I’ve loved playing for this team for two decades and winning a lot of games. And again, I don’t know what it looks like moving forward, so we’ll just take it day-by-day.”
