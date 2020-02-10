FOXBORO — Tom Brady — subject of more rumors and speculation than Sunday night’s Oscars — will test the waters of free agency during this offseason, multiple media outlets reported on Monday.
The Patriots’ 42-year-old quarterback, who has spent his entire 20-year career with New England, is likely to become an unrestricted free agent on March 18, the start of the NFL’s league new year. It would be the first time Brady has tested free agency.
Both the Patriots and Brady have agreed to the plan, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
“From what I understand,” Rapoport said on NFL Network Monday, “(Patriots owner Robert) Kraft’s thinking on this is, if the sides come together, if Brady decided the Patriots were his best option after testing free agency and if Bill Belichick, who of course is making the decisions for New England, if he decides that Brady is his best option at this price, that … it will mean that it’s meant to be and it’s best for both sides.”
Kraft, questioned by a Boston Globe reporter Sunday night while he was attending Elton John’s AIDS Foundation Academy Awards viewing party, was asked if he wanted Brady back for the 2020 season.
“You know what I want,” Kraft said.
Kraft has previously indicated that he wants to see Brady back in Foxboro next season and said as much to NBC Sports last month, but at the same time, said that Brady has “earned the right” to explore his options as a free agent. Brady has led the Patriots to six Super Bowl wins and nine AFC championships.
Speculation has abounded about the next chapter of the future Hall of Famer’s career ever since the defending Super Bowl champion Patriots’ disappointing early exit from the playoffs with a loss to the Tennessee Titans in January’s wild card game.
That speculation was only intensified by a cryptic commercial for online TV subscription Service Hulu that ran during this year’s Super Bowl that ended with Brady saying, “I’m not going anywhere.”
Brady has been mostly mum on his plans, saying only that retirement was unlikely. The ever-churning local sports rumor mill has had him signing with teams from the Raiders to the Chargers to the Dolphins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.