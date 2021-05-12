FOXBORO — The return of the New England Patriots’ prodigal GOAT highlights the 2021 season schedule for the six-time Super Bowl champs.
Tom Brady and his new Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers will hit Gillette Stadium in the fourth week of the season in a nationally-televised Sunday night showdown with the Patriots, the league announced Wednesday as NFL schedules for next season were revealed.
The Patriots will play their first 17-game regular season schedule, which will also feature two other nationally televised games and three prime-time games.
In addition to playing host to Brady and former Patriots’ tight end Rob Gronkowski when Tampa Bay hits Foxboro on Oct. 3, the Patriots will play two prime-time road games — a Thursday night visit to the Atlanta Falcons on Nov. 18 and an AFC East Monday Night Football showdown at Buffalo on Dec. 6. It marks the third season in a row that the Patriots will play Buffalo on Monday night, and the second time in the past three seasons at Buffalo.
New England will open its regular season at home with an AFC clash against the Miami Dolphins in a 4:25 p.m. contest on Sept. 12. It is the fifth straight season that the Patriots open at home and the second straight year they will open against the Dolphins after a 21-11 win in the opener of the 2020 season.
The NFL schedule-makers did no favors for the Patriots, who will face six playoff teams from 2020 — Buffalo, Cleveland, Indianapolis, New Orleans, Tampa Bay and Tennessee.
The Patriots will once again meet the Houston Texans for the seventh straight season, tying for the second-longest streak in franchise history for games against a non-division opponent. The record belongs to the Patriots meeting the Indianapolis Colts for 10 straight seasons (2003-12) while the second-longest streak is against Denver for seven straight seasons (2011-17).
In addition to playing each AFC East opponent twice, the Patriots will play one game against each AFC South and NFC South clubs. Having finished third in the AFC East last season, the Patriots will play the third-place team from the AFC North (Cleveland) and AFC West (Los Angles Chargers).
After opening against the Dolphins, they follow with another division games at the New York Jets in Week 2 on Sept. 19. It is the fourth time since the NFL realigned the divisions in 2002 that the Patriots will open the year with two division opponents (2006, 09, and 13).
The Patriots will return home for back-to-back NFC South contests, with a 1 p.m. game against New Orleans on Sept. 26, and then the Sunday night game against the Buccaneers. New England then travels Houston for the third straight season on Oct 10, followed by a home game against the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 17.
After hosting the the Jets on Oct. 24, the Patriots will have their only back-to-back road games of the season, traveling to take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 31, followed by an East Coast visit to Carolina on Nov. 7.
The Patriots host the Browns on Nov. 14 and then have two prime-time games in a three-week stretch with the Nov. 18 game at at Atlanta, a home game against Tennessee on Nov. 28 and a Monday night game at Buffalo on Dec. 6.
The team then has its bye week in Week 14 — the Patriots’ latest since a Week 16 bye in 2001.
The date for the Patriots Week 15 game at Indianapolis will be either on Saturday Dec. 18 or Sunday Dec. 19. The date and time of that game will be determined later in the season as New England hits the home stretch.
After back-to-back home games against Buffalo on Dec. 26 and Jacksonville on Jan. 2, the Patriots will close out the regular season for the 12th straight year against a division foe when they play at Miami on Jan. 9.
New England also announced its 2021 preseason schedule with three games against the NFC East — their three most frequent preseason opponents: Washington (22 preseason meetings), Philadelphia (23 preseason meetings) and the New York Giants (29 preseason meetings).
The Patriots will open the preseason at home against the Washington Football Team, followed by road games at Philadelphia and the New York Giants
