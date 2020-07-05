WRENTHAM — King Philip Regional High girls’ tennis coach Bob Goldberg likes to tell the story of a few years ago, standing in the atrium off of the entrance to the administrative offices and gymnasium when a freshman walked up to him.
“I think that she expected me to know her, to recognize her,” Goldberg recalled. “I didn’t know who she was; I’m saying, ‘Who are you?’ ”
When Becca Ricci beamed, announcing that she was Becky Lewicki’s daughter, Goldberg just gushed.
Lewicki was one of the all-time great female tennis players that were tutored in the sport by Goldberg. Through a half-century of guiding the Warrior program, he was tickled pink that he would have Lewicki’s offspring as a member of the KP tennis family for four seasons.
But as fate would have it, fast-forward a half-dozen years and Ricci was forced to put down her racquet for only some recreational tennis, succumbing to a litany of leg stress fractures, heel, foot and ankle woes.
“After that, I was just too injured,” Ricci said of not being able to match her competitive nature physically. “All of those injuries were a bummer.
“First it was my Achilles heel, then I had a stress fracture in my left leg,” Ricci said of having to miss the fall season of her freshman year at Johnson and Wales University in Providence. She returned to the courts for the spring season.
But the pounding took its toll, and Ricci was not able to run with swiftness to the corners, and unable to rush the net.
“It was the worst, I had to hobble off the court, I needed to take an ice bath,” Ricci said of reality setting in that her collegiate career was completed.
Becca, a 2017 graduate from King Philip High, was the Warriors’ team captain that senior season, helping the team to the Hockomock League championship.
Her mom, Becky Lewicki-Ricci, played for coach Anne Carroll at Bishop Feehan High, a member of the class of 1984 and among the tradition-rich Shamrock greats. Lewicki(-Ricci) went on to not only play at Providence College, but become the Friars’ head coach for five seasons, through the 2016 campaign.
Ricci went on to play at Johnson and Wales University in Providence, where she is now entering her senior year as a biology major.
Becca Ricci played at No. 1 singles for King Philip during her sophomore, junior and senior seasons. As a senior, she mentored another future Warrior star, Erin Regnier, who was then a freshman.
Ricci played No. 3 singles and No. 1 doubles as a KP freshman, “then she came into her own during her sophomore year,” Goldberg said of her climb up the Warrior ladder, as KP qualified for the MIAA Tournament in all four of her seasons.
Ricci played through a litany of foot, ankle and heel injuries as a senior. “She played in pain the whole year,” Goldberg added, “but talk about a team player: she’s out there yelling and cheering for all of the underclassmen playing in the jayvee matches.”
“She was the quickest player that I’ve ever had,” Goldberg said of the elder’s foot speed and ability to get to the corners of the court and to the net. “She could accelerate phenomenally from a standing position.”
Lewicki-Ricci was a member of the Friars’ 1989 New England Intercollegiate Championship team as a senior.
From then on, tennis continued to shape her career. She served as a teaching pro for two decades at the Forecourt Tennis Club in Cumberland and at the Rally Point Racquet Club in Greenville, R.I. All the while, Lewicki-Ricci advanced up the competitive ladder of U.S.T.A. women’s leagues, competing in tournaments throughout New England and earning a 5.0 ranking — the highest that can be awarded.
And Lewicki-Ricci assumed the reins of the embattled URI program in 2019, serving as the Rams’ interim head men’s coach. The Riccis, Becky and husband John, along with sons Jack and Andrew, reside in Wrentham.
Ricci actually was following an athletic career path as a soccer player. She spent many a summer day as an adolescent at the Wrentham public courts in the center of town, and then the Rallye Point Club became her home away from home.
“I thought that I would come back to playing tennis,” Ricci said of her college career. “Plus, I was studying biology and I didn’t have much free time. I just had to tell myself that I don’t want to go back (to playing tennis).”
Believe it or not, Ricci just might follow the path of her most trusted life mentors, her mom and Goldberg, to become a teacher-coach. “I’m learning more towards ‘teach,’ the education lifestyle.
“I love tennis and I loved my teammates at King Philip,” she recalled of those bus rides over to Foxboro, Mansfield, North Attleboro and Attleboro. Even if it meant listening to ABBA tapes and screaming at the top of her lungs were her teammates, singing “Dancing Queen.”
“I’ll never forget that too because Coach Goldberg every single time would always say that it was his favorite song!”
“I was okay at tennis, I was very competitive and I could win I like that fact.”
Oddly enough, Ricci never played in any mother-daughter tournaments with her mom. Of course, Ricci admits to not ever having beating her mom on the court, but the number of sets won can probably be counted on one hand.
“She still smokes me,” Ricci said. “We actually played for the first time in about 10 years two weeks ago. We’d hit together, but she didn’t like doubles — figuring that I would slow her down!
“I’ve been so grateful to have her at my matches. She’s so much better than I’ll ever be.
“Tennis is a sport where you can always get better. And it’s a sport that’s very mental. Every ounce of competitiveness that I had was from her.”
